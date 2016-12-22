NCGA Special Session: Dec. 21, 2016 | Photos
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Photos
INDY Week's photography blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016

NCGA Special Session: Dec. 21, 2016

Posted by on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:19 PM

The North Carolina General Assembly met Wednesday December 21, 2016 in their fifth special session. This latest session carried expectations of a repeal of HB2 based on an agreement that the NCGA would fully repeal HB2 if Charlotte repealed its Non-Discrimination Ordinance, which it did a day earlier.At the end of the night, however, there had been no movement on the full repeal and both the NC House of Representatives and the NC State Senate adjourned for the holidays.

Slideshow
NCGA Special Session: Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016
NCGA Fifth Special Session NCGA Fifth Special Session NCGA Fifth Special Session NCGA Fifth Special Session NCGA Fifth Special Session NCGA Fifth Special Session NCGA Fifth Special Session NCGA Fifth Special Session

NCGA Special Session: Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016

The North Carolina General Assembly met Wednesday December 21, 2016 in their fifth special session. This latest session carried expectations of a repeal of HB2 based on an agreement that the NCGA would fully repeal HB2 if Charlotte repealed its Non-Discrimination Ordinance, which it did a day earlier.

At the end of the night, however, there had been no movement on the full repeal and both the NC House of Representatives and the NC State Senate adjourned for the holidays.



By Alex Boerner

Click to View 25 slides


Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Photos

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Thank God he didn't burn his bra.

by ProudlyUnaffiliated on Against Me! (Photos)

Not going by the protest all over the world.You must just got in from Venus

by Douglas Johnson on Hands up, don't shoot (Photos)

This graffiti artist is entirely correct.

by ProudlyUnaffiliated on Hands up, don't shoot (Photos)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Thank God he didn't burn his bra.

by ProudlyUnaffiliated on Against Me! (Photos)

Not going by the protest all over the world.You must just got in from Venus

by Douglas Johnson on Hands up, don't shoot (Photos)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation