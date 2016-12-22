NCGA Special Session: Dec. 21, 2016

Slideshow

NCGA Special Session: Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016

The North Carolina General Assembly met Wednesday December 21, 2016 in their fifth special session. This latest session carried expectations of a repeal of HB2 based on an agreement that the NCGA would fully repeal HB2 if Charlotte repealed its Non-Discrimination Ordinance, which it did a day earlier.



At the end of the night, however, there had been no movement on the full repeal and both the NC House of Representatives and the NC State Senate adjourned for the holidays.









Click to View 25 slides