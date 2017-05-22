Dalai Lama Accepts Raleigh Mayor's Invitation, Will Visit Oak City This Fall | News
Monday, May 22, 2017

Dalai Lama Accepts Raleigh Mayor's Invitation, Will Visit Oak City This Fall

Posted by on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 7:18 AM

Earlier this month, the INDY reported that Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane was making a push to draw the Dalai Lama to Raleigh.
Mayor Nancy McFarlane has booked a trip to India, at her expense, and will bring the Dalai Lama the many dozens of prayer flags that people inscribed Sunday.

A low-key afternoon event at the budding Oak City nexus of Dix Park was organized by McFarlane (courting the be-here-now vote in this fall's election?), along with Raleigh Denim founders Sarah Yarborough and Victor Lytvinenko and Bida Manda co-owner Vansana Nolintha. "We really do hope that he will come and visit us," said McFarlane, who has invited the Dalai Lama for a 2018 visit. […]

Last year, a Raleigh group called the Dalai Lama Initiative Committee, including McFarlane, came together to bring the leader of the world's Tibetan Buddhists to town. Initial response to the invitation was positive, according to the city's press office.
It appears McFarlane's effort paid off. According to the mayor, the Dalai Lama will indeed be in Raleigh this fall. From WRAL:
The Dalai Lama, the renowned Buddhist spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, plans to visit Raleigh this fall as part of a U.S. tour, Mayor Nancy McFarlane said Friday.

No dates have been set for his October visit, which will be funded by a group of local residents, but McFarlane said the Lama will spend several days in the Triangle.

"There are a lot of pieces of Raleigh that really appeal to him," she said. "We’re just really excited he sees something in Raleigh he’s drawn to and wants to come here.

"I think it says what we already know – this is an an area where people in the community really care about each other," she said.

One public event will likely be held, with proceeds going to charity, along with visits to area schools – McFarlane said the Lama is interested in science and enjoys engaging with students – and other sites.

