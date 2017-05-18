Where is Wendy Miranda Fernandez? | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Durham / national / News Where is Wendy Miranda Fernandez?

Posted by on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 1:40 PM

Amid fears that a Riverside High School graduate would be deported overnight, the law firm representing Wendy Miranda Fernandez says it has not been able to reach her.

Miranda Fernandez, who fled violence in El Salvador at age fourteen, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on March 22. Since then, she has been held at various detention facilities, including in Georgia and Louisiana. While ICE's detainee locator says Miranda Fernandez is being held at LaSalle Detention Facility in Jena, Louisiana, staff members at Guirguis Law say they cannot reach her there. Before she was taken into custody, the twenty-three-year-old had been planning to marry her fiancé, a U.S. citizen.

Detainees cannot directly receive phone calls at LaSalle, but lawyers can leave messages for them that are supposed to be passed on to detainees.

Bryan Cox, a spokesperson for ICE, said that, as of twelve-thirty this afternoon, Miranda Fernandez had not been removed from the country and was still in ICE custody. But staff members at LaSalle say Miranda Fernandez is no longer at their facility, according to a paralegal at Guirguis Law.

The law firm is calling other detention facilities trying to locate Miranda Fernandez. Advocacy group Alerta Migratoria NC is asking supporters to call ICE and demand a halt to her deportation. The group sent out alerts Wednesday night saying that Miranda Fernandez was scheduled to deported at one a.m.


Miranda Fernandez left El Salvador after witnessing a murder that supporters say was retribution for her brother refusing to join the MS-13 gang. She sought permanent asylum in the U.S., but her application was denied.

In February, the U.S. State Department renewed its advisory cautioning U.S. citizens against traveling to El Salvador "due to the high rates of crime and violence" and "widespread" gang activity.

"If deported, Wendy faces certain death in El Salvador," Alerta Migratoria said in a statement. "El Salvador has been designated by the United Nations to be the world’s most violent country outside of a war zone."

Her lawyer has filed a motion to reopen her case, including a new asylum application, and a request for an emergency stay of her removal from the country. Those applications were still pending on Thursday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Remember this when you vote on healthcare, Sen. Tillis.

by StarSword on Updated: Thom Tillis Collapses, Taken Away in Ambulance, Says He’s Fine (News)

Per USAToday:
"Hey everybody, I'm fine," he said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "Just running about …

by SomeCallMe...Tim on Updated: Thom Tillis Collapses, Taken Away in Ambulance, Says He’s Fine (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. The Morning Roundup: Trump Follows Up Bad Tuesday With a Really, Really Bad Wednesday (News)
  2. Raise the Age Gains Momentum as N.C. House Votes Not to Charge Sixteen- and Seventeen-Year-Olds as Adults (News)
  3. Updated: McClatchy Shut Down The Chapel Hill News As Readers Knew It (News)
  4. Updated: Thom Tillis Collapses, Taken Away in Ambulance, Says He’s Fine (News)
  5. Supreme Court Deals a Death Blow to North Carolina's Racist Voter ID Law (News)

Most Recent Comments

Remember this when you vote on healthcare, Sen. Tillis.

by StarSword on Updated: Thom Tillis Collapses, Taken Away in Ambulance, Says He’s Fine (News)

Per USAToday:
"Hey everybody, I'm fine," he said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "Just running about …

by SomeCallMe...Tim on Updated: Thom Tillis Collapses, Taken Away in Ambulance, Says He’s Fine (News)

there is a god

by jcfl3631@yahoo.com on Updated: Thom Tillis Collapses, Taken Away in Ambulance, Says He’s Fine (News)

How is an so-called 'openly held' meeting where no American press were allowed to be present - be the venue …

by ptosis theseus on The Morning Roundup: Trump Shares Classified Intel With Russia (News)

Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …

by Barbara 2 on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation