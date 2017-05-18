It appears the Trump-Russia investigation got a kick in the pants after a pair of damning news stories that suggested that Donald Trump not only divulged sensitive intelligence to the Russians that could potentially jeopardize the U.S.'s relationship with Israel but that he also allegedly asked then-FBI director James Comey during a February meeting to end the investigation into Mike Flynn.2) Former FBI director tapped to lead inquiry into Trump's alleged ties to Russia.
Comey has, according to a news release issued today, been summoned by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
The Justice Department appointed Robert S. Mueller III, a former F.B.I. director, as special counsel on Wednesday to oversee the investigation into ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russian officials, dramatically raising the legal and political stakes in an affair that has threatened to engulf Mr. Trump’s 118-day-old presidency.Rosenstein said in a statement that “it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authorities and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for this matter.”
The decision, by the deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, came after a cascade of damaging developments for Mr. Trump in recent days, including his abrupt dismissal of the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, and the subsequent disclosure that Mr. Trump asked Mr. Comey to drop the investigation of his former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn.
“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country.”3) A source says Trump knew about Flynn's troubles months ago.
Michael T. Flynn told President Trump’s transition team weeks before the inauguration that he was under federal investigation for secretly working as a paid lobbyist for Turkey during the campaign, according to two people familiar with the case.4) Audio from nearly a year ago reveals top Republican saying Trump maybe took money from Putin.
Despite this warning, which came about a month after the Justice Department notified Mr. Flynn of the inquiry, Mr. Trump made Mr. Flynn his national security adviser. The job gave Mr. Flynn access to the president and nearly every secret held by American intelligence agencies.
Mr. Flynn’s disclosure, on Jan. 4, was first made to the transition team’s chief lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, who is now the White House counsel. That conversation, and another one two days later between Mr. Flynn’s lawyer and transition lawyers, shows that the Trump team knew about the investigation of Mr. Flynn far earlier than has been previously reported.
A month before Donald Trump clinched the Republican nomination, one of his closest allies in Congress — House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy — made a politically explosive assertion in a private conversation on Capitol Hill with his fellow GOP leaders: that Trump could be the beneficiary of payments from Russian President Vladimir Putin.5) Trump is Trump, will always be Trump.
“There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, according to a recording of the June 15, 2016, exchange, which was listened to and verified by The Washington Post. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is a Californian Republican known in Congress as a fervent defender of Putin and Russia.
House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) immediately interjected, stopping the conversation from further exploring McCarthy’s assertion, and swore the Republicans present to secrecy.
Last month, North Carolina distinguished itself by being the last state in the country to prosecute all sixteen-and-seventeen-year-olds as adults, after New York nixed a similar restriction. Now, it seems the state could actually be on track to rid itself of that dubious honor.2) Turns out that more than a hundred thousand people would lose their food stamps under the state Senate's budget.
This afternoon, the House voted 104–8 to approve a bill that could effectively divert most teenagers from the adult court system. HB 280 would raise the age of juvenile prosecution in the state so that sixteen- and seventeen-year-olds would no longer be tried as adults. That practice, juvenile justice advocates have long argued, is costly and ineffective and actually increases the likelihood that youthful offenders will wind up back in the criminal justice system.
In a rare moment of bipartisanship, HB 280 has a range of unlikely supporters, including Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, the ACLU, and the conservative John Locke Foundation. It was sponsored by three Republicans and one Democrat, Duane Hall of Raleigh. Although similar legislation has passed the House before, this year's bill has the support of the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association and the N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin.
An estimated 133,000 people in North Carolina would lose access to government food assistance programs under a provision tucked into the Senate budget approved last week.3) Ikea is coming to Cary.
The provision changes the state’s eligibility requirements for the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – commonly known as food stamps. The change wouldn’t save the state any money because funding comes from the federal government, but Republican Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County says the change would make the system more fair.
After months of rumors, Sweden-based furniture retailer IKEA said Thursday that it is coming to Cary.We’ll leave you on a sad note. Grunge icon Chris Cornell died Wednesday at fifty-two.
IKEA’s first Triangle store will be built on a 15-acre portion of the Cary Towne Center site off Interstate 40, if a development plan and rezoning request are approved by the Cary Town Council. It would be the second North Carolina location for IKEA, after one in Charlotte that opened in 2009. The next closest IKEA is in Woodbridge, Va., south of Washington, D.C.
Remember this when you vote on healthcare, Sen. Tillis.
Per USAToday:
"Hey everybody, I'm fine," he said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "Just running about …
Remember this when you vote on healthcare, Sen. Tillis.
Per USAToday:
"Hey everybody, I'm fine," he said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "Just running about …
there is a god
How is an so-called 'openly held' meeting where no American press were allowed to be present - be the venue …
Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …