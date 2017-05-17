Burr Summons Comey, McCabe as Russia Issues Permeate | News
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Burr Summons Comey, McCabe as Russia Issues Permeate

Posted by on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 1:55 PM

It appears the Trump-Russia investigation got a kick in the pants after a pair of damning news stories that suggested that Donald Trump not only divulged sensitive intelligence to the Russians that could potentially jeopardize the U.S.'s relationship with Israel but that he also allegedly asked then-FBI director James Comey during a February meeting to end the investigation into Mike Flynn.

Comey has, according to a news release issued today, been summoned by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. From Burr's website:
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-05-17_at_1.45.26_pm.png
Here's a bit more detail from The New York Times:
“I don’t think I know any member that I’ve talked to, publicly or privately, Democrat or Republican, that doesn’t think that Jim Comey deserves a chance to tell his side of the story,” said Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the committee’s top Democrat.

It was unclear when Mr. Comey would appear. Mr. Warner said he did not expect Mr. Comey to respond immediately to their invitation.

The committee also requested that Andrew McCabe, the acting F.B.I. director, hand over any related documents prepared by Mr. Comey about his communications with senior officials from the White House and Justice Department regarding the Russia investigation — including the so-called Comey memo.

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee also asked for any materials related to Mr. Comey’s interactions with Mr. Trump. The leaders of both committees have said they are prepared to subpoena those materials if necessary.
This story will be updated as we learn more.

