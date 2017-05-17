Here is the AP’s report:
BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during DC race, gets CPR, taken away in ambulance. More to come. #avlnews— CITIZEN-TIMES.com (@asheville) May 17, 2017
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, received CPR and was taken away in an ambulance, The Associated Press reported.We will update this post as we learn more.
The Republican had tweeted Wednesday morning about taking part in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an invitational run in Anacostia Park for members of the federal government and the media. He was leading his own team, "Team Tillis." Entry fees go to charity.
Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race. Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when he was taken away.
