Breaking: Thom Tillis Collapses, Receives CPR, Taken Away in Ambulance | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

national / News / North Carolina Breaking: Thom Tillis Collapses, Receives CPR, Taken Away in Ambulance

Posted by on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 9:03 AM

Multiple sources are reporting that North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C., this morning, had CPR performed on him, and was taken in an ambulance to a D.C. hospital.  Here is the AP’s report:
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, received CPR and was taken away in an ambulance, The Associated Press reported.

The Republican had tweeted Wednesday morning about taking part in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an invitational run in Anacostia Park for members of the federal government and the media. He was leading his own team, "Team Tillis." Entry fees go to charity.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race. Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when he was taken away.
We will update this post as we learn more.

Tags: , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

How is an so-called 'openly held' meeting where no American press were allowed to be present - be the venue …

by ptosis theseus on The Morning Roundup: Trump Shares Classified Intel With Russia (News)

Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …

by Barbara 2 on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. McClatchy Appears to Have Shut Down The Chapel Hill News (News)
  2. Wake School Board Disputes County Manager’s Assertion That He Has Proposed Highest Per-Pupil Expenditure Ever (News)
  3. The Morning Roundup: Buckle Your Seatbelts. This Trump-Comey Scandal Just Got Real. (News)
  4. Supreme Court Deals a Death Blow to North Carolina's Racist Voter ID Law (News)
  5. The Morning Roundup: Trump Shares Classified Intel With Russia (News)

Most Recent Comments

How is an so-called 'openly held' meeting where no American press were allowed to be present - be the venue …

by ptosis theseus on The Morning Roundup: Trump Shares Classified Intel With Russia (News)

Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …

by Barbara 2 on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

Simply "close your eyes and imagine the smell of sausage and eggs " . So that's how State Rep Dixon …

by goldenruler1 on The N.C. Senate Overrides Cooper's HB 467 Veto, Hog-Farm-Protection Bill is Law (News)

Senator Burr has surprised me with his (apparent) even-handedness with this investigation. I hope he's being sincere when he says …

by thisniss on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

FONCitizen - But interestingly enough, the Mayor appointed Brad Johnson as her pick and he was previously an officer for …

by Carole Meyre on Raleigh Votes to Establish a Community Engagement Board, Which Critics Worry Will Take Power Away from Citizens Advisory Councils (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation