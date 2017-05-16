Durham Budget Proposal Would Raise Property Taxes to Address Affordable Housing, Public Safety | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Durham / Durham County / economy / News Durham Budget Proposal Would Raise Property Taxes to Address Affordable Housing, Public Safety

Posted by on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 8:13 AM

As part of a $429 million budget proposal, Durham's city manager is recommending a 1.79-cent property tax increase for the 2017–18 fiscal year to help address affordable housing needs in the city.

The city's current tax rate is 56.07 cents per $100 of property, including one cent dedicated to affordable housing. A budget proposal presented Monday night by Thomas Bonfield would raise the tax rate to 57.86 cents and double the dedicated housing portion to two cents. It would also dedicate 0.79 cents to public safety initiatives.
Tom Bonfield
  • Tom Bonfield

“Addressing priority gap areas in the city’s affordable housing strategy all start and end with adequate funding,” Bonfield said. “That is why I am recommending an increase in the dedicated housing fund by a penny, which, coupled with federal entitlements and the existing penny for housing, brings the city’s commitment to affordable housing to almost nine million dollars.”

Bonfield introduced the budget proposal with a shout-out to a recent Vogue article calling Durham North Carolina's "hippest" city. He said, after playing a snippet of "Hip to be Square" by Huey Lewis and the News, that the proposal builds on the city's "everyday square efforts" to keep Durham running, while introducing "hip" ways to address budget challenges.


Read more about the proposed 2017–18 budget here.

The additional penny for housing would raise $2.7 million. Bonfield said the increase is "substantial" but won't close the gap between the city's affordable housing supply and its needs. According to a 2015 housing report by Enterprise Community Partners, there are 27,300 low-income renters and homeowners in Durham. At the time of the report, there were 6,100 income-restricted, subsidized homes in Durham.

"There's not enough money to solve the city's affordable housing problem," Bonfield said.

Leading up to Monday's budget presentation, council members' email inboxes were flooded with messages of support for affordable housing funding. Members got more than twenty emails from residents about the issue since last week.

“We’ve heard very clearly from residents and the city council that we need to be doing more to provide affordable housing in our community," Bonfield said.

The 1.79-cent tax increase would raise the average property tax bill by $32 to $1,041. Bonfield's budget proposal represents a 6 percent increase over the 2016–17 budget.

The proposed budget would also increase funding for street improvements from $4 million to $6.6 million and eliminate daily pass fees to the city's recreation facilities for residents under the age of eighteen. Water and sewer fees would go up by an average of 2.6 percent.

The budget dedicates $97 million for public safety, including $1.7 million to continue the Durham Police Department's take-home car program, which lets officers who live in city limits take their patrol vehicles home in an effort to boost police visibility and encourage officers to live in the city. Public safety dollars (which make up 51 percent of the general fund) would also go toward three audio/visual support personnel to help handle body camera footage, active shooter training equipment, and new computers and dash cams.

The proposal would create fifty-three new jobs, including thirty firefighters to staff a fire station being built on Leesville Road.

Three residents spoke about the budget. Nick Johnson, who owns The Cookery, spoke on behalf of downtown business owners who want the one-way downtown loop made into a more pedestrian-friendly, two-way street.

Two representatives of Durham Beyond Policing, a group that advocates for divesting in police and prisons, spoke against the public safety budget. Jose Romero read excerpts from letters by neighbors of a new $70 million police station under construction on Main Street who said they'd rather see that money go toward education and affordable housing.

Council member Jillian Johnson said a lot of the increases for public safety funding have already been approved, like the take-home car program and a pay raise for officers. She said that while she would like to see less policing in Durham, underpaying "people we empower to carry guns and badges" isn't the way to do that. How to divest in policing, she said, is a "longer process and a bigger conversation" than the upcoming year's budget.

A public hearing on the budget will be held during the council's June 5 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. The city council is expected to approve the budget June 19.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Burr was briefed about Trump's leaking classified information to the Russian ambassador, according to Buzzfeed (https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/trump-highly-classified-information-russians?utm_term=.ctgBNM5d5#.pxoAkny1y) before he gave the …

by GeneralSternwood on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …

by Barbara 2 on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Wake County Manager Says Wake Schools Don’t Need the $45 Million They Asked For (News)
  2. The Morning Roundup: North Korea Says It Can Nuke the U.S. Mainland (News)
  3. Strength in Numbers: Durham for All Launches 10K Strong Campaign (News)
  4. In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)
  5. Durham Commissioners Adopt Remote Participation Rule (News)

Most Recent Comments

Burr was briefed about Trump's leaking classified information to the Russian ambassador, according to Buzzfeed (https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/trump-highly-classified-information-russians?utm_term=.ctgBNM5d5#.pxoAkny1y) before he gave the …

by GeneralSternwood on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …

by Barbara 2 on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

Simply "close your eyes and imagine the smell of sausage and eggs " . So that's how State Rep Dixon …

by goldenruler1 on The N.C. Senate Overrides Cooper's HB 467 Veto, Hog-Farm-Protection Bill is Law (News)

Senator Burr has surprised me with his (apparent) even-handedness with this investigation. I hope he's being sincere when he says …

by thisniss on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

FONCitizen - But interestingly enough, the Mayor appointed Brad Johnson as her pick and he was previously an officer for …

by Carole Meyre on Raleigh Votes to Establish a Community Engagement Board, Which Critics Worry Will Take Power Away from Citizens Advisory Councils (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation