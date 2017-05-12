In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 12, 2017

News / politics / Raleigh In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He’s Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won’t Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt

Posted by on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 9:28 PM

click to enlarge Senator Richard Burr - THOMAS GOLDSMITH
  • Thomas Goldsmith
  • Senator Richard Burr
U.S. Senator Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican and chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the INDY in an exclusive (albeit brief) interview that his panel’s probe into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia will follow up on "every intelligent statement," but he won't allow the probe to turn into a witch hunt.

Burr spoke outside the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel after an appearance Friday night in Raleigh along with John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Burr did not address the investigation during his speech—other than to say, “Every day of the week was Monday”—but answered questions as he was leaving.

"We're going to continue to go forward," Burr said. "We are in the interview stage right now, so it's pretty extensive. I think we've finished about thirty interviews so far."

Burr said the ongoing investigation has not yet given him "a good feel for what the full extent of it is." The probe, along with parallel investigations by a U.S. House committee and the FBI, is looking at matters including whether members of President Trump's campaign communicated with Russian operatives involved in sabotaging the presidential bid of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Following the firing Tuesday of FBI director James Comey, Burr’s committee subpoenaed documents from former national security adviser Michael Flynn Wednesday, then invited Comey to meet with the committee in a closed session next week—an invitation Comey reportedly declined. Since Comey’s controversial termination, leaks have proliferated across Washington, D.C., about several different aspects of the FBI investigation and Trump’s decision-making process. On Friday, Burr pledged to keep a cool head in the face of ramped-up reporting. That’s important, he said, in part to protect younger campaign workers who may be interviewed in the course of the committee's work.

"We're going to follow every intelligent statement," Burr said. "I'm not going to let this get into a witch hunt just because it was mentioned in an article … somebody's name, because the one thing I’ve learned over twenty-three years of doing investigations is that when someone becomes a subject, it causes tremendous legal cost. In a lot of cases, when you're dealing with a potential campaign, you've got a lot of young kids that I've got to talk to, but I need to do it in a way that doesn't require them to spend legal cost."

Burr said he hoped to continue to get people to talk of their own accord, apparently in lieu of issuing subpoenas. "The more people you can talk to in a voluntary way,” he said, “the more likely you are to get a fuller picture.”

At a lunch session, Senator Thom Tillis kicked off a day and evening of discussion on the announced topics of "Foreign Relations and Trade Policy in the Era of Trump." The event was sponsored by the Jesse Helms Center and the John William Pope Foundation. During his speech, Tillis steered clear of the topic of Trump, other than to thank God that Burr is "the head of the spear," the man in charge of the Senate committee's investigation.

"He's working to find the truth," Tillis said. "He's working to get to the facts."

Protesters gathered outside the Sheraton to urge both senators to push for an independent counsel to investigate Trump's ties to Russia and his dismissal Tuesday of Comey. Typically a diehard if low-key GOP loyalist, Burr showed a flash of independence by saying after Comey's ouster that he was "troubled by the timing" of the move. He has not, however, endorsed the appointment of an special prosecutor or an independent commission.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Simply "close your eyes and imagine the smell of sausage and eggs " . So that's how State Rep Dixon …

by goldenruler1 on The N.C. Senate Overrides Cooper's HB 467 Veto, Hog-Farm-Protection Bill is Law (News)

FONCitizen - But interestingly enough, the Mayor appointed Brad Johnson as her pick and he was previously an officer for …

by Carole Meyre on Raleigh Votes to Establish a Community Engagement Board, Which Critics Worry Will Take Power Away from Citizens Advisory Councils (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Supreme Court Deals a Death Blow to North Carolina's Racist Voter ID Law (News)
  2. The Morning Roundup: North Korea Says It Can Nuke the U.S. Mainland (News)
  3. Strength in Numbers: Durham for All Launches 10K Strong Campaign (News)
  4. The N.C. Senate Overrides Cooper's HB 467 Veto, Hog-Farm-Protection Bill is Law (News)
  5. The Morning Roundup: Legislature Backs Big Pork, Trump Loses His Sh*t on Twitter Again (News)

Most Recent Comments

Simply "close your eyes and imagine the smell of sausage and eggs " . So that's how State Rep Dixon …

by goldenruler1 on The N.C. Senate Overrides Cooper's HB 467 Veto, Hog-Farm-Protection Bill is Law (News)

FONCitizen - But interestingly enough, the Mayor appointed Brad Johnson as her pick and he was previously an officer for …

by Carole Meyre on Raleigh Votes to Establish a Community Engagement Board, Which Critics Worry Will Take Power Away from Citizens Advisory Councils (News)

Let's hope that she doesn't get captured by the "Parking Deck Density" pro-development shills. What we need is walkable urbanism …

by Betsy Kane on With Charles Meeker’s Blessing, N.C. Conservation Network Development Director Nicole Stewart Announces Bid for Raleigh City Council (News)

Replacing CACs with scripted meetings run by a Kafkaesque "Burea of Government Engagement" is poor governance at its best. And …

by citizenshame on Raleigh Votes to Establish a Community Engagement Board, Which Critics Worry Will Take Power Away from Citizens Advisory Councils (News)

The numbers quoted by the mayor are not correct. There are 6000 people on the CAC e-mail lists. The turnout …

by Apache101 on Raleigh Votes to Establish a Community Engagement Board, Which Critics Worry Will Take Power Away from Citizens Advisory Councils (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation