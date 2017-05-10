President Trump on Tuesday fired the director of the F.B.I., James B. Comey, abruptly terminating the top official leading a criminal investigation into whether Mr. Trump’s advisers colluded with the Russian government to steer the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.But why would Trump do such a thing?
The stunning development in Mr. Trump’s presidency raised the specter of political interference by a sitting president into an existing investigation by the nation’s leading law enforcement agency. It immediately ignited Democratic calls for a special counsel to lead the Russia inquiry.
Mr. Trump explained the firing by citing Mr. Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, even though the president was widely seen to have benefited politically from that inquiry and had once praised Mr. Comey for his “guts” in his pursuit of Mrs. Clinton during the campaign.That's not an explanation. This is an explanation. From Politico:
But in his letter to Mr. Comey, released to reporters by the White House, the president betrayed his focus on the continuing inquiry into Russia and his aides.
President Donald Trump weighed firing his FBI director for more than a week. When he finally pulled the trigger Tuesday afternoon, he didn't call James Comey. He sent his longtime private security guard to deliver the termination letter in a manila folder to FBI headquarters.Needless to say, critics—and there are a lot of them, on both sides of the aisle—are likening the move to Nixon. Even North Carolina's own Richard Burr, who was allegedly stalling the Russia investigation, said he was "troubled" by the move.
He had grown enraged by the Russia investigation, two advisers said, frustrated by his inability to control the mushrooming narrative around Russia. He repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn’t disappear and demanded they speak out for him. He would sometimes scream at television clips about the probe, one adviser said.
Dan Rather calls it "one of the truly dark days in American history."
I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination.— Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 9, 2017
Solange is this year's biggest name, an exciting and major get for Hopscotch. Future Islands, who've come a long way since packing the Berkeley Café at the first Hopscotch, sit in the second headlining slot, alongside Run the Jewels and Angel Olsen. Big Boi, who was supposed to perform at Hopscotch in 2013 but had to cancel, is up there, too.3) HUD officials visit with Forest Hills residents.
As in years past, the lineup boasts a broad array of styles, running the gamut from rowdy rock (Protomartyr, Richard Lloyd, Mary Timony playing songs by her former band, Helium) to excellent hip-hop (Noname, Oddisee & Good Compny), metal (Thou, Pallbearer), and a mix of long-time favorites and up-and-coming young acts.
Hopscotch 2017 runs from September 7-10.
As developers announce high-rent, mixed-use towers in downtown Raleigh seemingly daily, residents getting the boot from Forest Hills Apartments in Garner are having a rough time finding an affordable place to live, even with help from federal and local housing officials.4) The state Senate unveils its budget proposal.
A group of about thirty met Tuesday with representatives of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Wake County Housing Authority. They heard that HUD had approved vouchers for the vacating residents last week. All residents had to do was show up for another meeting, at nine a.m. next Tuesday in the housing authority offices in Zebulon, about a forty-five-minute drive away.
“If I get halfway there and break down, or you going to come to get us?” asked Forest Hills resident Joyce Mosley, who said her car was in bad shape.
The often complicated requirements for getting help and the stressful search for affordable housing are common coin for low-income people in Wake County. Amid a booming economy and high-end growth, more than one hundred thousand households are described as “cost-burdened,” or paying more than 30 percent of their income on housing.
The N.C. Senate’s proposed budget includes a major personal and corporate income-tax cut as well as raises for teachers and state employees and a plan to “raise the age” for teens charged with crimes.Tell us more.
The $22.9 billion spending plan for the coming fiscal year represents a 2.5 percent increase from the current year that ends in June – about half the size of the spending increase in Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget proposal.
The senators’ proposal includes the tax-cut plan that the Senate approved last month, which would reduce the personal income-tax rate from 5.499 percent to 5.35 percent while increasing the standard deduction, the base amount of income that isn’t taxed unless a taxpayer chooses itemized deductions. The standard deduction would go from $17,500 to $20,000 for a married couple filing jointly, with similar increases for other tax-status categories. House leaders prefer less sweeping tax cuts.Cooper responded on Twitter, arguing that his plan would do more for teachers.
“This is the same successful approach that has resulted in consecutive years of revenue surplus,” Senate leader Phil Berger said.
At each step of the way, teachers receive a higher base salary and a larger increase under Governor Cooper’s plan. #NCGOV #NCPOL pic.twitter.com/0gQle4cwwT— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 10, 2017
Burr was briefed about Trump's leaking classified information to the Russian ambassador, according to Buzzfeed (https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/trump-highly-classified-information-russians?utm_term=.ctgBNM5d5#.pxoAkny1y) before he gave the …
Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …
Burr was briefed about Trump's leaking classified information to the Russian ambassador, according to Buzzfeed (https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/trump-highly-classified-information-russians?utm_term=.ctgBNM5d5#.pxoAkny1y) before he gave the …
Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …
Simply "close your eyes and imagine the smell of sausage and eggs " . So that's how State Rep Dixon …
Senator Burr has surprised me with his (apparent) even-handedness with this investigation. I hope he's being sincere when he says …
FONCitizen - But interestingly enough, the Mayor appointed Brad Johnson as her pick and he was previously an officer for …