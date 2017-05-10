“[HB 467] strikes a balance in providing clarity and certainty to farmers while ensuring that property owners remain protected. Our laws offer special protections for a wide range of—and farmers are among them. North Carolina’s pork producers follow stringent environmental regulations.It’s likely the industry will sell the override as a victory for the all-American farmer, leaving out the part where the all-American farmer is a $14 billion Chinese-owned multinational corporation and the people getting their houses sprayed with pig feces are almost universally poor African Americans.
Burr was briefed about Trump's leaking classified information to the Russian ambassador, according to Buzzfeed (https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/trump-highly-classified-information-russians?utm_term=.ctgBNM5d5#.pxoAkny1y) before he gave the …
Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …
Burr was briefed about Trump's leaking classified information to the Russian ambassador, according to Buzzfeed (https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/trump-highly-classified-information-russians?utm_term=.ctgBNM5d5#.pxoAkny1y) before he gave the …
Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …
Simply "close your eyes and imagine the smell of sausage and eggs " . So that's how State Rep Dixon …
Senator Burr has surprised me with his (apparent) even-handedness with this investigation. I hope he's being sincere when he says …
FONCitizen - But interestingly enough, the Mayor appointed Brad Johnson as her pick and he was previously an officer for …