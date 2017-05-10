N.C. House Backs Big Pork, Votes to Override Cooper's HB 467 Veto | News
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

N.C. House Backs Big Pork, Votes to Override Cooper's HB 467 Veto

Posted by on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 4:37 PM

Governor Cooper's veto of House Bill 467, a bill that would limit liability in agricultural nuisance cases, is halfway to being overridden. The N.C. House voted 74–40 in favor of the override; the vote was mostly along party lines, with Republicans voting for it.

The timing is interesting, given that less than a week ago, lawyers representing hundreds of plaintiffs involved in twenty-six federal lawsuits against Murphy-Brown LLC, the hog division of Smithfield Foods, submitted evidence they say proves fecal matter from hog farms is ending up on and likely inside the homes of people who live near them. As the INDY reported, a study by former EPA environmental engineer Shane Rogers found hog feces DNA on fourteen of the seventeen houses tested; in addition, all six of the air samples collected tested positive as well.

“Considering the facts,” Rogers wrote, “it is far more likely than not that hog feces also gets inside the clients’ homes where they live and where they eat.”

The fate of HB 467 now rests in the hands of the Senate. Expect a powerful lobbying effort by the pork industry—especially given how the N.C. Pork Council, a significant campaign contributor to state Republicans, reacted to the veto in the first place.
“[HB 467] strikes a balance in providing clarity and certainty to farmers while ensuring that property owners remain protected. Our laws offer special protections for a wide range of—and farmers are among them. North Carolina’s pork producers follow stringent environmental regulations.
It’s likely the industry will sell the override as a victory for the all-American farmer, leaving out the part where the all-American farmer is a $14 billion Chinese-owned multinational corporation and the people getting their houses sprayed with pig feces are almost universally poor African Americans.

Burr was briefed about Trump's leaking classified information to the Russian ambassador, according to Buzzfeed (https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/trump-highly-classified-information-russians?utm_term=.ctgBNM5d5#.pxoAkny1y) before he gave the …

by GeneralSternwood on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He's Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won't Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

Not to worry. This conspiracy about Russia electing Trump will be over soon. What I am most interested in, regarding …

by Barbara 2 on In Exclusive Interview, Richard Burr Says He's Interviewed 30 Witnesses, Won't Turn Senate Russia Probe into a Witch Hunt (News)

  1. Wake County Manager Says Wake Schools Don’t Need the $45 Million They Asked For (News)
  2. Reverend Barber Outlines His Future, Says There’s Still a Fight Ahead in North Carolina (News)
  3. Supreme Court Deals a Death Blow to North Carolina's Racist Voter ID Law (News)
  4. Strength in Numbers: Durham for All Launches 10K Strong Campaign (News)
  5. The Morning Roundup: North Korea Says It Can Nuke the U.S. Mainland (News)

