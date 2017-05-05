NCGOP: Hog Farmers Who Are Spraying Pig Crap on Neighbors’ Homes Are the Real Victims | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 5, 2017

News / North Carolina / politics NCGOP: Hog Farmers Who Are Spraying Pig Crap on Neighbors’ Homes Are the Real Victims

Posted by on Fri, May 5, 2017 at 4:38 PM

This morning, the INDY reported on a new court filing revealing a scientific study that shows that, contrary to the assertions of industry offenders, liquified pig feces and urine that is released as mist from hog farms in eastern North Carolina is found in the air outside of and on the homes of some of the neighbors of those farms. This allegedly pervasive excrement is the currently the subject of twenty-six federal nuisance lawsuits filed by about five hundred rural North Carolinians against Murphy-Brown, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods.

Also this morning, Governor Cooper vetoed House Bill 467, which would have severely limited future nuisance lawsuits against Murphy-Brown and other hog farms. (An early version of the bill made that provision retroactive, meaning it would have tried to nullify these twenty-six pending lawsuits, but it died soon after the INDY reported that House bill sponsor Jimmy Dixon had received more than $115,000 from Big Pork.)

Senator and bill sponsor Brent Jackson—whose own farm was found last year to be in violation of minimum wage and other regulations—blasted the governor: “I am incredibly disappointed in Gov. Cooper for once again turning his back on family farmers and rural North Carolina and putting out-of-state trial lawyers first with this misguided veto.”

Two things: First, while there were out-of-state lawyers involved when the case began, the lawyers currently representing that plaintiffs are from the law firm of Wallace & Graham, based out of Salisbury, North Carolina. Second, Smithfield Foods is a $14 billion multinational corporation, so let’s stop with the boo-hooing about family farms.

But by far the most rage-inducing response to Cooper’s veto comes from the North Carolina Republican Party, which just sent out this humdinger of a press release:
Today Governor Cooper vetoed House Bill 467, a bill that would prevent farmers from being taken advantage of in court. It limits compensatory damages in nuisance lawsuits against farmers to the fair market value of the plaintiff's property. An overwhelming amount of lawsuits have been filed against North Carolina's farmers by people wishing to get rich. House Bill 467 is a common sense bill that simply prevents people from suing farmers, in the case of nuisances or damages, for more than their property is actually worth. After trial lawyers and environmentalists funneled millions of dollars into Governor Cooper's campaign accounts, it is clear to see where his loyalty lies.
Where to begin.

First off, it’s worth noting here that most of the people who are having pig shit sprayed all over their property by this multinational corporation are poor and black. These are the people, according to the idiots at the NCGOP, who are taking advantage of the billion-dollar Chinese-owned multinational and “wishing to get rich.” Nice.

Second, about this “fair market value” canard. In fact, if this bill had become law, a typical property owner could only collect $7,000 over three years, the state statutory limit on collecting compensatory damages. What’s more, their properties—some of which have been in their families since soon after slavery ended—aren’t worth a whole lot, in part because they’re next to foul-smelling hog operations, and who wants to live like that? So, despite having to deal with that stench and the flies day in and day out, and—according to the study filed in court today—having excrement find its way onto their homes, they get just $7,000 over three years. That’s it. And that’s if they can find a lawyer who’s willing to go to court for that amount.

The NCGOP thinks that’s fair. Anything else is gold-digging.

They saved the best for last: “After trial lawyers and environmentalists funneled millions of dollars into Governor Cooper's campaign accounts, it is clear to see where his loyalty lies.”

And thank God his loyalties are in the right place.

It’s still possible that the General Assembly will override the governor’s veto. The bill passed the House on a 74–42 vote and the Senate on a 30–19 vote. Both counts exceed the three-fifths majority needed for an override.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qu6r7Yd_iG…

by vidvis on Raleigh Cops: Smithfield Employees Did Not In Fact Break Into "F— tha Police." Sorry About All the Racism. (News)

Only the people who can pay for their own health care will survive this bill. The health Care industry will …

by Richard Mast on U.S. Representative David Price on Trumpcare Vote: “A Testimony to How Low the Legislative Process Has Sunk” (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. N.C. Congressman Robert Pittenger on Pre-existing Conditions: If You Have One, Find a New State (News)
  2. UPDATED: Study Shows N.C. Hog Farms Spray Hog Poop on Neighbors’ Homes; Cooper Vetoes HB 467 (News)
  3. Durham Bike+Walk Plan Identifies Seventy-Five Priority Projects (News)
  4. The Morning Roundup: Obamacare on the Ropes, But Not Dead Yet (News)
  5. ICE Says Wendy Miranda-Fernandez Is Still in the U.S. (News)

Most Recent Comments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qu6r7Yd_iG…

by vidvis on Raleigh Cops: Smithfield Employees Did Not In Fact Break Into "F— tha Police." Sorry About All the Racism. (News)

Only the people who can pay for their own health care will survive this bill. The health Care industry will …

by Richard Mast on U.S. Representative David Price on Trumpcare Vote: “A Testimony to How Low the Legislative Process Has Sunk” (News)

From the Raleigh Police Union (Teamsters):
"Last Friday, we shared a post on our Facebook page
about Smithfields …

by Chris Tiffany on Raleigh Cops: Smithfield Employees Did Not In Fact Break Into "F— tha Police." Sorry About All the Racism. (News)

Pittenger and GOP keep repeating fallacy that "market forces" will increase access and lower cost in "for profit" healthcare. Since …

by Wendy Foster on N.C. Congressman Robert Pittenger on Pre-existing Conditions: If You Have One, Find a New State (News)

Maybe the press should uncover any preexisting conditions Pittenger has and ask him if he is fine with his Congressional …

by ncsu_grad on N.C. Congressman Robert Pittenger on Pre-existing Conditions: If You Have One, Find a New State (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation