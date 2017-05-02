“My understanding is that it will allow insurance companies to require people who have higher health care costs to contribute more to the insurance pool,” said Brooks. “That helps offset all these costs, thereby reducing the cost to those people who lead good lives, they’re healthy, they’ve done the things to keep their bodies healthy. And right now those are the people—who’ve done things the right way—that are seeing their costs skyrocketing.”Republicans’ first attempt to pass the ACHA failed without a vote in March; this bill may meet a similar fate. Yesterday, several Republican lawmakers said they were opposed (as of now, seventeen are undecided), and there is no vote currently scheduled in the House.
Showing 1-1 of 1
seems quite ironic that the mayor insists that no member of the Citizens' Engagement Task Force have experience with CACs. …
When asked why she vetoed Cox's appointments to the Task Force, McFarlane said Cox didn't follow procedure. His 1st 5 …
seems quite ironic that the mayor insists that no member of the Citizens' Engagement Task Force have experience with CACs. …
When asked why she vetoed Cox's appointments to the Task Force, McFarlane said Cox didn't follow procedure. His 1st 5 …
Mark Bahner Excellent points. Car companies are already adjusting themselves to the future state where they are fleet providers or …
Oh yea and ill conceived because they signed and agreement has a clause that eliminates the only two stations in …
Ill conceived because it paves over (impervious surfaces) a watershed in the name of reducing sprawl, but history shows that …