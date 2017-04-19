Love Wins Community Center Staff Quits, Alleging Financial Mismanagement by Executive Director

There are some serious misunderstandings that we would like to rectify one on one, but there have also been some allegations made public that are false and harmful to all involved. We’d like to address the statements made by our friends engaged in this work with us so that you, our friends who are with us in partnership, do not have to worry.

First, regarding Love Wins Community Engagement Center’s status as a 501(c)(3) organization. This application, known as a IRS form 1023, is pending. Part of getting that form done has required getting other changes made through the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office, and those have been slow going. In any event, while pending, we have a fiscal sponsor, Love Wins Ministries, Inc., and all of our donations have gone through that organization. This is standard operating procedure for young non-profit organizations; it is why the fiscal sponsorship process exists.

Second, Love Wins’ Community Center’s employee tax withholding. As a matter of course, withholding for state and local taxes comes out of each paycheck for our employees. A staff member had been overseeing payroll, and had taken on responsibility for forwarding withholdings to the appropriate agencies. The staff member responsible was not a good fit for the role, and has since moved on. It turns out that some of those taxes had not been paid. As of the writing of this letter, all taxes for 2016 have been paid. First quarter payments for 2017 have not been paid, but will be paid by the close of the month. Going forward, Hugh will personally ensure that these remittances are made on time. Sometimes, when you trust people, they let you down. That’s what happened here. Thankfully, this was a simple fix.