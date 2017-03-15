A spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation told theTuesday evening that the bureau's investigation into the November 22, 2016, officer-involved fatal shooting of Durham resident Frank Clark has concluded and that "the case is pending the district attorney's review and decision." In other words, Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols now knows the facts of the case and is expected, by the end of the week, to determine whether or not Durham Police Department Master Officer Charles Barkley will be prosecuted for fatally shooting Clark.As Clark’s friends and family wait to learn what, if any, action will be taken (Echols has not yet responded to messages seeking comment), let's rewind.It was a cool November afternoon, 55 degrees, and Clark was dressed in layers: a black insulated vest over a yellow thermal over a white T-shirt, jeans over shorts over boxer briefs. His closely shaved head was covered by a ball cap. He had $26 and a pair of brass knuckles in his pocket.Clark, who only stood five feet nine and weighed just 149 pounds, had a rapport with Barkley and Officer Monte Southerland. Friends told thehe was familiar with what dozens of residents have characterized as the officers' mistreatment of the neighborhood's impoverished African-American residents, particularly those, like Clark, with criminal records.So when Barkley's unmarked gray Dodge Charger slow-rolled around McDougald Terrace November 22, the crowd gathered in between several of the Durham Housing Authority buildings scattered. Clark, who had painkillers and cocaine in his system—and who witnesses said had already fled from the car once, when it was on the other side of the block—was confronted by Barkley's Charger, another unmarked car, and a DPD cruiser. He turned to once again flee.Southerland got out of his car first, then Barkley. Moments later, shots rang out. Some self-described witnesses said it was four shots, others five. But they agreed that Barkley was the shooter and that he shot Clark in the back as he ran. Clark fell and was lifeless on the ground in front of Building 60, having succumbed to gunshot wounds to the back of his thigh and the top of his head.According to the autopsy report released in January by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the shot to the thigh shattered Clark's femur, making it plausible that the wound forced him to fall toward the ground, leaving the top left of his head exposed to a second, fatal bullet, which the autopsy indicates was fired at a downward angle. While the autopsy could not determine which bullet was fired first, this theory aligns with descriptions of the shooting by several purported eyewitnesses, as well as a postmortem photograph of Clark reviewed by theThe DPD, however, has been pushing a different narrative since it published its five-day report . In its telling, Barkley, Southerland, and Officer Christopher Goss approached Clark and were having a conversation with him when Clark reached for his waistband. A struggle ensued. The officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot. Southerland fell to the ground. Barkley fired his weapon. Nowhere in the report police chief C.J. Davis released a week after the shooting did it say Clark fled.

"The autopsy report does not reveal anything that we did not generally already know and believe," Clark family attorney Dave Hall, a lawyer with the nonprofit Southern Coalition for Social Justice, told theearlier this year. "Specifically, that Frank was shot from behind while fleeing the police."

