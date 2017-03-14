"The faith and the trust in protecting out school children has been lost," said Portia Rochelle, president of the chapter. "I had mothers crying on the phone saying their children were afraid to go to school. That fear is paralyzing and you can't learn in fear."
In one incident, a black student at Wake Forest High School was seen on a widely distributed video throwing to the ground a white student, who then used a racial epithet to refer to his classmate. A little more than a week after Johnson-Hostler spoke to reporters at school board headquarters, administrators disciplined three white Leesville Road Middle school students who had made a video using the "n-word" and other racist language referring to Jews, Hispanics and Muslims. The person who speaks in the videos, with a smirking twist of his lips, tells black people to go back to “the fields of Alabama” and to Mississippi factories.
"What we have heard and seen is absolutely reprehensible and horrific," Johnson-Hostler said. "We are hoping that we are talking a full-breadth approach. Today I don't know what those solutions are.”
Thursday's meeting, which is not open to the public, is designed for crafting long- and short-term plans to deal, not only with the recent episodes with public disclosure, but also with overall problems indicating disparate treatment of students.
"How do we address inequality as a whole?" Johnson-Hostler said.
Results of the meeting will be presented at a regularly scheduled school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 21 at Wake County Public Schools central office, 5625 Dillard Drive, Cary.
The two incidents are a symptom of larger problems within the system, Johnson-Hostler said. "We are looking at a long-term plan to address racial tensions and inequity as a whole," she said. "We can keep talking, but that's not going to rebuild the trust. ... We need to be engaged in that conversation to ensure all parent that it's our goal."
Gerald Givens, vice president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP chapter, said the organization wants to present a united from with the schools in dealing with racial issues.
"We want to help create a loud and clear message," Givens said.
Well, we know a place to find a group of unarmed bigots...
I love how the black student's name wasn't protected but the anti black anti Jewish anti Hispanic people who were …
It always amazes me to see how those in power to make change will allow abuse to happen to someone …
GK Butterfield should be the one stepping down. He is a do nothing member of Congress who represents one of …
300 Trump Supporters ahowed up. Pathetic joke! His base is clearly dwindling and fellow Republicans are becoming exhausted with the …
Well, we know a place to find a group of unarmed bigots...
I love how the black student's name wasn't protected but the anti black anti Jewish anti Hispanic people who were …