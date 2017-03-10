It always amazes me to see how those in power to make change will allow abuse to happen to someone …
GK Butterfield should be the one stepping down. He is a do nothing member of Congress who represents one of …
300 Trump Supporters ahowed up. Pathetic joke! His base is clearly dwindling and fellow Republicans are becoming exhausted with the …
I have lost respect for this reporter. She approached me and my husband. Definitely not the person she portrayed. There …
Clearly Grayson Haver Currin used fraud to take a Trump supporter's donation.
This is illegal and should be …
It always amazes me to see how those in power to make change will allow abuse to happen to someone …
GK Butterfield should be the one stepping down. He is a do nothing member of Congress who represents one of …