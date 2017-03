click to enlarge

You might remember the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan from such recent events as their Trump victory "parade" in early December—which amounted to a handful of pickup trucks making their way through Roxboro as the drivers shouted "white power." Or maybe you remember the stabbing between members that unfolded the night before. FromWell, they’re back, in all their racist glory. According to the organization's website , a good old-fashioned cross-burning is coming to the Old North State May 6—but only after speeches, a dinner and a "klavern meeting." Here are the details, in case you’re interested in attending and/or mocking these sad little people:So, I guess now's a decent time to knock the dust off those robes and swing 'em by the dry cleaner.