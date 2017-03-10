The Loyal White Knights of the KKK Plan a Cross-Burning in Asheboro. Sorry, People of Color, You’re Not Invited. | News
Friday, March 10, 2017

national / News / news / North Carolina The Loyal White Knights of the KKK Plan a Cross-Burning in Asheboro. Sorry, People of Color, You’re Not Invited.

Posted by on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 11:52 AM

You might remember the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan from such recent events as their Trump victory "parade" in early December—which amounted to a handful of pickup trucks making their way through Roxboro as the drivers shouted "white power." Or maybe you remember the stabbing between members that unfolded the night before. From The New York Times:
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-10_at_11.27.43_am.png
Well, they’re back, in all their racist glory. According to the organization's website, a good old-fashioned cross-burning is coming to the Old North State May 6—but only after speeches, a dinner and a "klavern meeting." Here are the details, in case you’re interested in attending and/or mocking these sad little people:
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-10_at_11.19.57_am.png
So, I guess now's a decent time to knock the dust off those robes and swing 'em by the dry cleaner.

