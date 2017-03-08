click to enlarge Sarah Willets

Middle-school students Laura Gonzalez, left, and Belen Willott, right, participate in an International Women's Day rally in downtown Durham.

Laura Gonzalez and Belen Willott are no strangers to activism.



Gonzalez recently participated in the nationwide Day Without Immigrants strike. Willott is in a feminist book club. Both joined January’s Women’s March in Raleigh and a rally put on this morning by Action NC as part of International Women’s Day and a corresponding day of strike, A Day Without a Woman.



Both have also yet to finish middle school.



Gonzalez and Willott, on opposite sides of their respective thirteenth birthdays, attended Wednesday’s rally in downtown Durham with their mothers in tow—joining about eighty others—waving signs with the standard symbol for female, a picture of former First Lady Michelle Obama, and her words: “when they go low, we go high.”

Allison Hussey

Durham's CCB Plaza turned red Wednesday morning during a rally held as part of International Women's Day and A Day Without a Woman, a nationwide strike.