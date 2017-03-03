On January 3, 2017, a fight involving three female students occurred at Rolesville High School, which has been determined to be premeditated. Wake County Public School System Staff and Rolesville Police Officer Ruben De Los Santos intervened in an effort to break up the fight to prevent injury. During the incident, Officer De Los Santos attempted to break up the fight and, in the process, a student was taken to the floor.That passive phrasing is doing a lot of work in that last sentence.
Press Release 030317 by Jeffrey Billman on Scribd
I wonder if it's too late to include making legislators who vote for giant tax cuts also subject to the …
Mark Walker's constant concern about "tension" is so cheesy and obnoxious. This is the same guy who complained that Bruce …
You might want to get the name of the town right.
The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …
