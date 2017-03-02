The measure would add to the state's definition of violent terrorism a separate category of "economic terrorism," which would be considered a Class H felony—which doesn’t sound Orwellian at all.
"The right to protest and to criticize government officials and actions is a fundamental constitutional right, and it’s also a fundamental American value," says Mike Meno, communications director for the ACLU of North Carolina, "and I think regardless of your politics, people should view these attempts to either outright curb protests or have a chilling effect on people's ability to protest as a really great threat."
"Objectively speaking, the bill seems to broadly prohibit impeding economic activity through acts of vandalism and with the intent to intimidate. The real question here is how methods of protest can be said to be intended to intimidate the civilian population and how such methods are linked to monetary damages [if the alleged offending conduct isn’t property damage]," he says via email. "Conceivably this would be an easy statute to apply if it was used to punish people who burn down buildings, smash windows, etc., but it seems like it could be problematic if law enforcement tried to apply it outside of such circumstances."By itself, rioting is a Class 1 misdemeanor in North Carolina, and rioting that results in more than $1,500 in property damage or serious bodily injury is considered a Class H felony. The provision adds that standing, sitting, or lying in the street while participating in a “riot or unlawful assembly” would be a Class A1 misdemeanor. (State law already prohibits blocking streets, but the section referring to doing so during a riot or unlawful assembly is new to HB 249.)
Showing 1-1 of 1
The Republicans lie, constantly and consistently! Which is why Sessions cannot remember anything. Burr is a total failure - his …
Mark Walker's constant concern about "tension" is so cheesy and obnoxious. This is the same guy who complained that Bruce …
You might want to get the name of the town right.
The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …
WakeUP Wake County spoke at the public hearing in support of raising the development fees because with rapid growth, there …
The Republicans lie, constantly and consistently! Which is why Sessions cannot remember anything. Burr is a total failure - his …
Mark Walker's constant concern about "tension" is so cheesy and obnoxious. This is the same guy who complained that Bruce …