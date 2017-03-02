Breaking: Representative G.K. Butterfield Calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s Recusal from Trump-Russia Investigation “At Minimum” | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 2, 2017

national / News / politics Breaking: Representative G.K. Butterfield Calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s Recusal from Trump-Russia Investigation “At Minimum”

Posted by on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 10:42 AM

imgres.jpg

After news broke last evening that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearing in saying that he’d had no contact with Russian officials during last year’s presidential campaign, forty-seven Democrats and counting—most recently including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—have called for Sessions’s resignation. Just now, in a press release, Democratic U.S. Representative G.K. Butterfield didn’t quite go that far, though he does call for Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation into the Trump campaign’s communications with Russia and an independent commission to oversee the inquiry.

His statement is below.

WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) today issued the following statement after it was reported that then-Senator Jeff Sessions, a long-serving Donald Trump campaign advisor, spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the United States last year, contrary to testimony he provided under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearings about meetings with Russian officials:

“Jeff Sessions has once again shown he is not fit to serve as our nation’s top law enforcement officer. It is essential that there be trust between the U.S. Attorney General and the American people. By testifying under oath that he did not have communications with the Russians during his Senate confirmation hearing, Jeff Sessions has breached this trust and raises questions of apparent perjury that must be investigated.

“In light of this report and last month’s call for Michael Flynn’s resignation after he concealed conversations with the Russians, there is no question that we need an independent, bipartisan, transparent commission to investigate this Administration’s connections and communications with Russia.

“At minimum, the Attorney General must recuse himself from any oversight of an investigation of senior Trump officials’ ties to the Russian government.”
The INDY will have more on this story as it develops throughout the day.

Unlike Richard Burr, G.K. Butterfield Has Plenty of Time to Take Questions from His Constituents

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Mark Walker's constant concern about "tension" is so cheesy and obnoxious. This is the same guy who complained that Bruce …

by Nate on Here’s How N.C. Politicians Are Responding to the Breaking Sessions Scandal (News)

You might want to get the name of the town right.

by Rob G. on Rolesville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing (News)

The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …

by Elliot Nelson on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

WakeUP Wake County spoke at the public hearing in support of raising the development fees because with rapid growth, there …

by Karen Rindge on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

Kayt, I think we could be friends too. Looking for areas where we agree and then exploring ideas together would …

by Rich 1 on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Mark Walker's constant concern about "tension" is so cheesy and obnoxious. This is the same guy who complained that Bruce …

by Nate on Here’s How N.C. Politicians Are Responding to the Breaking Sessions Scandal (News)

You might want to get the name of the town right.

by Rob G. on Rolesville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Here’s How N.C. Politicians Are Responding to the Breaking Sessions Scandal (News)
  2. North Carolina May Soon Allow Legit Sunday-Morning Brunch Just Like a Grown-Up State! (News)
  3. A Conversation With Former News and Observer Publisher Orage Quarles III On His First Day as Interim Head of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance (News)
  4. Durham Mayor Bell Takes a Victory Lap at His Final State of the City Address (News)
  5. Democracy in Crisis Podcast: An Interview with Shane Bauer of Mother Jones on Private Prisons (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation