North Carolina May Soon Allow Legit Sunday-Morning Brunch Just Like a Grown-Up State! | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

News / North Carolina / politics North Carolina May Soon Allow Legit Sunday-Morning Brunch Just Like a Grown-Up State!

Posted by on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 3:25 PM

If a bipartisan group of North Carolina senators have their way, you could soon enjoy an actual Sunday morning brunch, bloody Mary and everything.

Senators Rick Gunn, Dan Blue, and Kathy Harrington—Blue is a Raleigh Democrat, Gunn and Harrington are Republicans—are the primary sponsors of Senate Bill 155, Economic & Job Growth for NC Distilleries, which was filed today. 
160317_ab_indy_drinks_cover_041.jpg
Under current state law, restaurants cannot sell alcohol before noon on Sundays, because your ass should be in church and not chasing the hair of the dog. This bill would change that, allowing counties and cities to pass ordinances allowing licensed restaurants to start selling alcohol for on-premise consumption at ten a.m. on Sundays. (You still won’t be able to get beer and wine at the store before noon, however, and ABC stores will remain closed on the Lord’s Day.)

SB 155 would also allow distilleries obtain a special-event permit to give free liquor tastings at all the places you wish you could imbibe: “ABC stores, trade shows, conventions, shopping malls, street festivals, holiday festivals, agricultural festivals, balloon races, local fundraisers, and other similar events approved by the Commission." (Balloon races?) Samples would be restricted to quarter-ounce pours and a total of 1.5 ounces per customer. The bill would also create a permit for auctioneers to be able to sell alcohol at auctions.

The N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association has already thrown its support behind the "brunch bill."

"This 'brunch bill' will allow our North Carolina restaurants and hotels to meet their guest’s needs. With 55 million visitors to our state every year, this bill will be good for tourism and hospitality. The local “opt in” provision is a new approach. We believe a number of counties will want this new option for their citizens and guests," Lynn Minges, NCRLA President and CEO, said in a statement.

Currently, just one North Carolina county is considered "dry." (Solidarity with Graham County, y’all.)

S155v0 by Jeffrey Billman on Scribd


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

You might want to get the name of the town right.

by Rob G. on Rolesville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing (News)

The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …

by Elliot Nelson on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

WakeUP Wake County spoke at the public hearing in support of raising the development fees because with rapid growth, there …

by Karen Rindge on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

Kayt, I think we could be friends too. Looking for areas where we agree and then exploring ideas together would …

by Rich 1 on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

So stating a plea that stems from shared experience in this open letter is a left rant? How would you …

by Jeffrey K. Miller on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

You might want to get the name of the town right.

by Rob G. on Rolesville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing (News)

The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …

by Elliot Nelson on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Durham Mayor Bell Takes a Victory Lap at His Final State of the City Address (News)
  2. Michael Peterson, a Convicted Killer, Is a Free Man (News)
  3. Updated: Jewish Day School Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat. Police Clear Scene. (News)
  4. Democracy in Crisis: Stoned Reflections on a Day at CPAC (News)
  5. Rolesville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation