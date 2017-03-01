Democracy in Crisis Podcast: An Interview with Mother Jones’s Shane Bauer on Private Prisons | News
News
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Democracy in Crisis Podcast: An Interview with Mother Jones's Shane Bauer on Private Prisons

Posted by on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 9:00 AM

democracy-in-crisis_01_29_17.jpg
In this week’s episode, Shane Bauer joins hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner to talk about private prisons in the Trump era. Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo supporting the federal government's continuing use of private prisons, rescinding an Obama administration directive last year that aimed to reduce and eventually phase out federal reliance on them. Shane Bauer is senior reporter at Mother Jones, where he recently won the National Magazine Award for his story "My Four Months as a Private Prison Guard." He was also spent two years imprisoned in Iran after he and two friends were arrested near the Iranian border in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Woods and Steiner also discuss Baynard's recent trip to CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he was aided in his reporting by a cannabis edible.


You might want to get the name of the town right.

by Rob G. on Rolesville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing (News)

The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …

by Elliot Nelson on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

WakeUP Wake County spoke at the public hearing in support of raising the development fees because with rapid growth, there …

by Karen Rindge on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

Kayt, I think we could be friends too. Looking for areas where we agree and then exploring ideas together would …

by Rich 1 on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

So stating a plea that stems from shared experience in this open letter is a left rant? How would you …

by Jeffrey K. Miller on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

