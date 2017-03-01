A Conversation With Former News and Observer Publisher Orage Quarles III On His First Day as Interim Head of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

news / Raleigh / Wake County A Conversation With Former News and Observer Publisher Orage Quarles III On His First Day as Interim Head of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance

Posted by on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 6:56 PM

click to enlarge Orage Quarles III - PHOTO BY THOMAS GOLDSMITH
  • Photo by Thomas Goldsmith
  • Orage Quarles III

Orage Quarles III is back downtown—and on the move.

The president and publisher of The News & Observer from 2000 until 2016, Quarles recently accepted the post of interim director of the nonprofit Downtown Raleigh Alliance. Wednesday was Quarles's first day in his downtown office on Wilmington Street. In September, he and the DRA’s eleven employees will be moving to the Capital Bank Building on Fayetteville Street.

“It’s exciting that I get to do something different for the first time in my life,” Quarles, a veteran of the publishing industry, told the INDY as downtown’s steady vehicle and foot traffic passed his office window. "I wasn't looking for a job; in fact, I was knee deep working on Dix Park.”

Quarles heads the nominating committee for the Dix Park Conservancy’s board of directors. The group is hammering out a plan for the three-hundred-acre-plus tract near downtown.

With the hiring of CEO Sean Malone and the signing of architect Michael Van Valkenburgh for the Dix project, Quarles said, he had time to entertain the DRA's offer when it came. He’s still adjusting to the broad range of DRA initiatives, with the aid of outgoing director David Diaz, who accepted the presidency of the Tysons Corner collaborative in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Organized in 1996, the DRA has been key to the resurgence of downtown Raleigh through branding, special events, attracting retail and merchants, creating partnerships, and placing safety and hospitality ambassadors on downtown streets. For the general public, DRA has lifted its public profile by organizing First Friday and downtown restaurant week, farmers market, and outside movie events.

Quarles is being paid monthly at the same of level as Diaz, whose base salary was $176,594 in 2015, the last year for which IRS data is available.

The hiring of a permanent director for DRA will follow the drafting of a strategic plan for the group, a process that will take five or six months. The organization will base its choice of a new permanent director on the goals contained in the plan, Quarles said. He is not seeking the permanent post.

In addition to promoting additional downtown retail and professional offices, the alliance will also work on the issue of affordable housing, a key focus of city leaders as rents continue to rise in the urban core. "It was presented at our annual meeting, so I don't see how you avoid it," Quarles said. 

The challenge for downtown remains keeping up a balancing act among the sometimes competing desires of business people, residents, and visitors. Conflicts between those interests consumed city council members for more than a year, with images of Raleigh streets populated by inebriated partiers even figuring in 2015 city elections.

"We don't want to be known as DrunkTown any more," Quarles said.

See more of the INDY interview with Orage Quarles III in the March 8 edition of the paper.

Editor’s note: Quarles was publisher of The News & Observer during staff writer Thomas Goldsmith’s tenure at the newspaper from 2013–16.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

You might want to get the name of the town right.

by Rob G. on Rolesville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing (News)

The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …

by Elliot Nelson on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

WakeUP Wake County spoke at the public hearing in support of raising the development fees because with rapid growth, there …

by Karen Rindge on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

Kayt, I think we could be friends too. Looking for areas where we agree and then exploring ideas together would …

by Rich 1 on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

So stating a plea that stems from shared experience in this open letter is a left rant? How would you …

by Jeffrey K. Miller on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

You might want to get the name of the town right.

by Rob G. on Rolesville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing (News)

The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …

by Elliot Nelson on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. North Carolina May Soon Allow Legit Sunday-Morning Brunch Just Like a Grown-Up State! (News)
  2. Durham Mayor Bell Takes a Victory Lap at His Final State of the City Address (News)
  3. Michael Peterson, a Convicted Killer, Is a Free Man (News)
  4. Democracy in Crisis: Stoned Reflections on a Day at CPAC (News)
  5. Rolesville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation