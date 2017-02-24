Roseville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 24, 2017

Roseville Viral Video Triggers Panel on School Policing

Posted by on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge img_20170223_192955936_hdr.jpg
One of the final questions in a packed Roseville town hall on school policing came from a small middle school student named Caleb. In a navy blue jacket, he cautiously stood up and addressed the room full of adults, including the Wake County sheriff and Rolesville mayor.

Why, he began, should school resource officers be trained to interact with students of color differently than their peers?

I heard one of you guys say that you have to teach school resource officers how to treat minorities. But why do you have to treat minorities differently than you treat anyone else? Using myself as an example, I’m a straight A student,” he said to rising applause. “And obviously I’m a minority. But I don’t understand why you need to treat me differently than you do anyone else."

James Ford, a former North Carolina Teacher of the Year and a panel moderator, jumped in.

“The truth is, we have different histories, Caleb," he began. "We’ve always been treated differently. So there has to be a particular emphasis when dealing with people of color, African Americans in particular, because of their different histories. With law enforcement, Jim Crowe, mass incarceration, the list goes on. You look at any of those categories we are always treated differently. There’s a difference between treating everyone the same, and treating everyone fairly."

Though Caleb was certainly one of the youngest question-askers in attendance, he brought up an issue that many sought clarity on: the role of school resource officers and their interactions with minority students in particular. The panel discussion, which was organized by Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes, came as a direct response to a viral video released this year showing a Roseville High student being violently slammed to the ground by a school police officer.

The video caused widespread outrage among community members and led to an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations. It also galvanized local activists, who have long argued that school police officers engage in discriminatory disciplinary practices. In 2014, a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of a handful of black students contended the Wake County Public School District strongly relied on "unregulated school policing practices," resulting in "routine violation of students' educational and constitutional rights."

Holmes said she put together the panel in response to the video and community concerns about officers in schools. Other panel members included Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, Wake County  School Board Chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler, Wake County Juvenile Court Judge Craig Croom, and Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles.

The panelists offered a range of opinions on the role and future of police officers in schools. Harrison, for instance, said he would prefer to have his deputies removed from the program, citing inconsistency in the school resource officer program.

"You got 185,000 people in the schools, and you got twelve chiefs running the schools," he said. "There’s no way there’s consistency. Every time something happens in a school, fingers are pointed at the police officer. That’s because we don’t have any consistency whatsoever. The principals at each school have their own way of doing something.”

Meanwhile, activists on the other end of the spectrum are pushing to remove police officers from schools altogether, beginning with a fifty percent reduction over the next year. Last month, Letha Muhammed, a parent organizer with the Education Justice Alliance, told the INDY the organization would like to see resource officers replaced with counselors.

"We'd like to see restorative justice programs put into the schools," she said. "We'd like to see something like peacekeepers, which is a community-based model to help resolve conflict within the school system."

But Holmes had a different take.

“I’m not pulling school resources officers from schools in today’s society. That is not what I want to do, because we are in a society of Columbines and school shootings," she said. "I would never want to be in a situation where I am responsible for removing school resource officers who are there to protect students. And somehow we got into a position where they ended up in a position to discipline students."

The burden of disciplining students should not fall on the shoulders of school resource officers, Roseville Mayor Frank Eagles added.

"What I'm hearing is Wake County Schools need to give the teachers and principals the authority to do the discipline they have lost," he said. "And it's been dumped on the resource officers to take over. And that's not what they're there for."

When schools expand the the work of SROs to take on a disciplinary role, Holmes added, “that’s when you get the school to prison pipeline."

After the panelists spoke, audience members had a chance to ask questions about a range of issues, including the data collection process of school use of force incidents, implicit bias in policing, and SRO training practices in the wake of the Roseville incident.

Diane Whitaker, who has a son at a local high school, said she came to the meeting because she is a concerned parent. Whitaker told the INDY she works in the criminal justice system and has become acquainted with its biases and failures. She also worries about the safety of her son, and hopes the conversation ignited by Holmes will continue.

"My son is a smart kid," she said. "He plays sports, he always does the right thing. But I always still worry about him, because he is a child of color. He wears hoodies. You feel like you have to coach your kids to try to keep them from getting killed or hurt. And I know there are a lot of parents who have these same worries. I just want to know what I can do to make a difference not just for my son, but for other kids."


Tags: , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …

by Elliot Nelson on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

WakeUP Wake County spoke at the public hearing in support of raising the development fees because with rapid growth, there …

by Karen Rindge on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

Kayt, I think we could be friends too. Looking for areas where we agree and then exploring ideas together would …

by Rich 1 on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

So stating a plea that stems from shared experience in this open letter is a left rant? How would you …

by Jeffrey K. Miller on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

His diversity?

by David Klein on In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

The fees may cover the cost of administering permits etc, but what about the cost of building and improving roads …

by Elliot Nelson on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

WakeUP Wake County spoke at the public hearing in support of raising the development fees because with rapid growth, there …

by Karen Rindge on Raleigh Raises Fees on Developers (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Michael Peterson, a Convicted Killer, Is a Free Man (News)
  2. Updated: Jewish Day School Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat. Police Clear Scene. (News)
  3. A Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Just Filed a New HB2 Repeal. What's Next? (News)
  4. Democracy in Crisis: Stoned Reflections on a Day at CPAC (News)
  5. The Trump Administration Just Lifted Protections for Transgender Students. What Does That Mean for North Carolina? (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation