Democracy in Crisis Podcast: What Can the Classic Political Film The Battle of Algiers Teach Us About Resistance Today? | News
Thursday, February 23, 2017

national / News / politics Democracy in Crisis Podcast: What Can the Classic Political Film The Battle of Algiers Teach Us About Resistance Today?

Posted by on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 3:09 PM

In the latest episode of Democracy in Crisis, we hear a conversation between Sohail Daulatzai and Brandon Soderberg about Daulatzai's book, Fifty Years of The Battle of Algiers: Past As Prologue. They discuss the lasting legacy of the classic film, its different uses and interpretations through history, and what it can teach us today about resistance, neocolonialism, and counterinsurgency. Sohail Daulatzai is associate professor of film and media studies and associate professor in the African American Studies School of Humanities at the University of California, Irvine. Brandon Soderberg is chief adviser and editor at large for Democracy in Crisis and interim editor in chief at Baltimore City Paper.


Tags: , , , ,

