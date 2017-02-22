Earlier today, the Durham Police Department released its five-day report on the officer-involved shooting that killed a twenty-four-year-old man last week
Kenneth "Simba" Bailey was shot at about 2:20 p.m. on February 15 on Glenbrook Drive, after officers attempted to apprehend him for violating his pre-trial release terms. That night, police chief CJ Davis said Bailey ran from officers and pointed a gun at them, prompting them to fire. Several residents of the Club Boulevard neighborhood, however, told the INDY that Bailey was shot from behind
via Louise Pratt
Kenneth Bailey
According to the five-day report, three Selective Enforcement Team officers wearing tactical vests knocked on the front door of 2512 Glenbrook Drive. Four people, including Bailey, were inside. Bailey fled out of a side door and across the street, the report says.
One of the SET officers told 911 dispatchers that they were in a foot chase. About twenty seconds later, the report says, he radioed, “I’ve got shots fired. I’ve got a man down.” The report makes no mention of the officer telling dispatchers that Bailey had a weapon, although the initial police report about the incident says that “the man that was running pulled a handgun and was shot by a police officer.”
According to the DPD, a stolen .45-caliber handgun was found "near the body."
The three officers─Officer Thomas Greathouse, Officer Alan D'Meza, and Corporal John Lloyd─remain on paid administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting.
The report makes mention of statements from three people who spoke to officers: one person who reported hearing three shots fired; one who told officers he saw “Mr. Bailey throw a black gun back toward the street," though it’s unclear from the report whether this happened before or after he was shot (the body was in a yard, and the gun was said to be near the body); and a third who reported hearing three gunshots and officers telling Bailey "to drop his weapon several times before the officers fired their weapons."
The officers called for EMS twice, the report says, and medical assistance arrived within four minutes. The report says officers administered CPR to Bailey in the interim.
Rachel Storer, a Black Lives Matter activist who lives in the Club Boulevard neighborhood, live-streamed video immediately following the shooting. In one video, a man Storer identifies as Bailey's cousin speaks off-camera about the moment
police officers entered the Glenbrook Drive home. The man in the video says Bailey was lying face down on the ground when he was shot.
Three neighbors who did not see the shooting but saw Bailey's body immediately after told the INDY
that Bailey had a gunshot wound in the back of his head. While three people say Bailey was face down, Melanie Dantzler, a friend of Bailey's who lives on Glenbrook Drive, said he was on his back by the time she came out of her house after her mother told her about the shooting.
Bailey's mother, Louise Pratt, issued a statement
Saturday via Walltown Neighborhood Ministries, asking for respect from the community and the media. Pratt said news stories about the shooting have "tried to explain my baby's life and death by running a background check. … I want to say what I know. Kenny was a young man who loved his momma. He loved his aunts and uncles and cousins and friends. He loved his two babies, who lost their father on Wednesday.”
Bailey's stepmother, speaking to the INDY
last week, described him as loving and quiet.
Bailey's sons both turned five this month—one on February 14, when Bailey missed his pre-trial release curfew, triggering the order for arrest that brought officers to Glenbrook Drive last week.
According to court records, Bailey was awaiting trial for August 2016 charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. After posting a $250,000 bond in November, he was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device and be home between the hours of seven p.m. and seven a.m. He violated that curfew three times: on February 8 by forty-nine minutes, on February 11 by eleven minutes, and on February 14, when he contacted Pretrial Services at six thirty p.m. to say he was taking a relative to the hospital. He had not returned home by two thirty a.m., according to a statement from Gudrun Parmer, director of the Criminal Justice Resource Center, and did not respond to the monitoring service’s attempts to reach him.
"It was later determined that he was at various locations throughout Durham and spent the night at a hotel," the statement says.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SBI at 919-779-8188 or, after hours, 800-334-3000.
"The Durham Police Department’s Professional Standards Division is conducting an administrative investigation to ensure that all departmental policies and procedures were followed," the report says. "The investigations are ongoing and, as they develop, are expected to uncover details which have yet to be determined such as how the encounter evolved, the number of shots fired and autopsy findings."
Here's the full five-day report.
