click to enlarge

Several Jewish community centers across the U.S. were targeted by bomb threats on Monday, according to the JCC Association of North America, in the fourth wave of such threats in the past two months.

In total, there have been 69 threats at 54 JCCs, in 27 states and a Canadian province, the organization reports — including previous threats on Jan. 9, 18 and 31, as well as 11 threats by telephone on Monday.

No bombs have been found, the organization says, and all the centers affected have "returned to regular operations."

Also on Monday, a century-old Jewish cemetery in Missouri discovered apparent vandalism of dozens of headstones.

President Trump spoke out Tuesday against anti-Semitic threats, but his words were not enough for the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, whose executive director called the president’s acknowledgment of anti-Semitism a “Band-Aid on the cancer of Antisemitism that has infected his own Administration.”

A concerned parent who received an automated message from Lerner Community Jewish Day School told themoments agothat the Durham school was being evacuated amid a bomb threat. The auto-call went out at 10:58 this morning.The incident comes amid a wave of similar threats made against American Jews since Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's forty-fifth president.Trump condemned the threats Tuesday, but his words rang hollow to many Jewish leaders across the nation. From TheAny person with information about the incident at Lerner is encouraged to contact News Editor Ken Fine at kfine@indyweek.com. Theis scheduled to interview school officials this afternoon and will update this story after we do.