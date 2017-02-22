Several Jewish community centers across the U.S. were targeted by bomb threats on Monday, according to the JCC Association of North America, in the fourth wave of such threats in the past two months.Trump condemned the threats Tuesday, but his words rang hollow to many Jewish leaders across the nation. From The Washington Post:
In total, there have been 69 threats at 54 JCCs, in 27 states and a Canadian province, the organization reports — including previous threats on Jan. 9, 18 and 31, as well as 11 threats by telephone on Monday.
No bombs have been found, the organization says, and all the centers affected have "returned to regular operations."
Also on Monday, a century-old Jewish cemetery in Missouri discovered apparent vandalism of dozens of headstones.
President Trump spoke out Tuesday against anti-Semitic threats, but his words were not enough for the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, whose executive director called the president's acknowledgment of anti-Semitism a "Band-Aid on the cancer of Antisemitism that has infected his own Administration."
