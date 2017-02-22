Breaking News: Jewish Day School Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat | News
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Breaking News: Jewish Day School Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat

Posted by on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge school_wall3.jpg
A concerned parent who received an automated message from Lerner Community Jewish Day School told the INDY moments ago that the Durham school was being evacuated amid a bomb threat. The auto-call went out at 10:58 this morning.

The incident comes amid a wave of similar threats made against American Jews since Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's forty-fifth president.

From NPR:
Several Jewish community centers across the U.S. were targeted by bomb threats on Monday, according to the JCC Association of North America, in the fourth wave of such threats in the past two months.
In total, there have been 69 threats at 54 JCCs, in 27 states and a Canadian province, the organization reports — including previous threats on Jan. 9, 18 and 31, as well as 11 threats by telephone on Monday.
No bombs have been found, the organization says, and all the centers affected have "returned to regular operations."
Also on Monday, a century-old Jewish cemetery in Missouri discovered apparent vandalism of dozens of headstones.
Trump condemned the threats Tuesday, but his words rang hollow to many Jewish leaders across the nation. From The Washington Post:
President Trump spoke out Tuesday against anti-Semitic threats, but his words were not enough for the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, whose executive director called the president’s acknowledgment of anti-Semitism a “Band-Aid on the cancer of Antisemitism that has infected his own Administration.”
Any person with information about the incident at Lerner is encouraged to contact News Editor Ken Fine at kfine@indyweek.com. The INDY is scheduled to interview school officials this afternoon and will update this story after we do.

