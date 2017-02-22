Breaking News: Parent: Jewish School Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat

click to enlarge

A concerned parent who received an automated message from Lerner Community Jewish Day School told themoments agothat the Durham school was being evacuated amid a bomb threat. The auto-call went out at 10:58 this morning.The INDY’s efforts to reach school officials and the Durham Police Department for more information have so far been unsuccessful. We will update this story when we can. Any person with information is encouraged to contact us at kfine@indyweek.com.