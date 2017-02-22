Twenty seconds after a Durham police officer radioed that he was engaged in a foot chase, the officer told dispatch, "I've got shots fired. I've got a man down."
According to the five-day report just released by city manager Tom Bonfield, there was, over the communication system, no mention of a gun in the hands of Kenneth "Simba" Bailey. Nor was there any mention of police being fired upon. Instead, the initial police report on the incident reported that “The man that was running pulled a gun and was shot by a police officer.” He died at the scene.
Below is the complete report emailed by Bonfield to members of the city council moments ago. We will post more as this story develops.
Glenbrook 5 Day Report Feb 22 by K Fine on Scribd
