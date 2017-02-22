A Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Just Filed a New HB2 Repeal. What's Next?

H186 is in no way, shape, or form a repeal of the discrimination of #HB2. Don't believe anyone who tries to say it is. #ncpol— Rep. Grier Martin (@GrierMartin) February 22, 2017
.@ChuckMcGrady tried to play coy about this trainwreck but here's the further mess he's trying to make of nc https://t.co/aKlXD9HrRt #ncpol— Chris Sgro (@cristoferosgro) February 22, 2017
#HB2 "repeal" bill still sanctions discrimination against transgender people, makes it harder for cities to pass #LGBT protections #ncga— ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) February 22, 2017
Showing 1-1 of 1
FONCitizen - But interestingly enough, the Mayor appointed Brad Johnson as her pick and he was previously an officer for …
Let's hope that she doesn't get captured by the "Parking Deck Density" pro-development shills. What we need is walkable urbanism …
FONCitizen - But interestingly enough, the Mayor appointed Brad Johnson as her pick and he was previously an officer for …
Let's hope that she doesn't get captured by the "Parking Deck Density" pro-development shills. What we need is walkable urbanism …
Replacing CACs with scripted meetings run by a Kafkaesque "Burea of Government Engagement" is poor governance at its best. And …
The numbers quoted by the mayor are not correct. There are 6000 people on the CAC e-mail lists. The turnout …
When you get to the edge of a cliff and the fall looks dangerous most people change direction. It seems …