A Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Just Filed A New HB2 Repeal. What's Next?

H186 is in no way, shape, or form a repeal of the discrimination of #HB2. Don't believe anyone who tries to say it is. #ncpol— Rep. Grier Martin (@GrierMartin) February 22, 2017
.@ChuckMcGrady tried to play coy about this trainwreck but here's the further mess he's trying to make of nc https://t.co/aKlXD9HrRt #ncpol— Chris Sgro (@cristoferosgro) February 22, 2017
#HB2 "repeal" bill still sanctions discrimination against transgender people, makes it harder for cities to pass #LGBT protections #ncga— ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) February 22, 2017
So stating a plea that stems from shared experience in this open letter is a left rant? How would you …
His diversity?
For a letter striving to promote tolerance and diversity, it failed and became nothing more than a left rant against …
Has this type of threat happened in Durham before? How about the greater RTP area?
Completely disagree.
#1 There's nothing "trans" about increasing penalties on "bathroom crimes" unless it's already in your head. …
