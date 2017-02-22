A Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Just Filed A New HB2 Repeal. What's Next?

click to enlarge

H186 is in no way, shape, or form a repeal of the discrimination of #HB2. Don't believe anyone who tries to say it is. #ncpol — Rep. Grier Martin (@GrierMartin) February 22, 2017

.@ChuckMcGrady tried to play coy about this trainwreck but here's the further mess he's trying to make of nc https://t.co/aKlXD9HrRt #ncpol — Chris Sgro (@cristoferosgro) February 22, 2017

#HB2 "repeal" bill still sanctions discrimination against transgender people, makes it harder for cities to pass #LGBT protections #ncga — ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) February 22, 2017

The bill is not a full repeal, as many opponents were hoping. McGrady said that's because he simply didn't have the votes. He also used that point to explain why LGBTQ people were not included in the bill's nondiscrimination portion. "I can't get the votes to go there," he said. "That would not allow me to pass a bill."Whether the bill will have actually have enough support to make it through is another question entirely, and critics immediately voiced their concern. In a press release, Roy Cooper (who offered a compromise last week to repeal HB2) said he remained "committed to repealing HB2" but was "concerned that this legislation as written fails the basic test of restoring our reputation, removing discrimination, and bringing jobs and sports back to North Carolina. I will keep working with the legislature.”Rep. Grier Martin, a Raleigh Democrat, blasted the bill on Twitter, saying it was "in no way, shape, or form a repeal of the discrimination of HB2."Chris Sgro, the executive director of Equality NC, called the proposed legislation a "trainwreck," adding that the sponsors "double down on discrimination and reaffirm worst parts of HB2."The ACLU also weighed in.