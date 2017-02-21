

Stein said in a statement that dismissing the pending petition to the U.S. Supreme Court would save the state up to $12 million in potential liability. Attorneys representing the plaintiffs agreed to waive that amount in legal fees if the petition was dismissed, he said.



“The right to vote is our most fundamental right,” said Stein, a former state senator. “Voting is how people hold their government accountable. I support efforts to guarantee fair and honest elections, but those efforts should not be used as an excuse to make it harder for people to vote.”



It's unclear whether this really spells the end for dispute over the 2013 voting law. Under state law, legislative leaders could hire outside counsel to defend the state’s lawsuit.



Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans, called Stein and Cooper's "attempt to fire attorneys retained by the General Assembly" an "unethical stunt."



“Roy Cooper’s and Josh Stein’s desperate and politically-motivated stunt to derail North Carolina’s voter ID law is not only illegal, it also raises serious questions about whether they’ve allowed their own personal and political prejudices and conflicts of interest to cloud their professional judgment," the statement says.