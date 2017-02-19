On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 15th, my son was killed by Durham police officers. Since I got the news, I haven't been able to find words. I told [my] friends that I couldn't take calls from reporters.
Since then, I have learned that people tried to explain my baby's life and death by running a background check. They reported things that were not true as if they had happened. They made him look like a violent gangster who deserved to die.
Our family and the SBI are both listening to stories about what happened on Wednesday and trying to get to the truth. We ask that anyone who has information share it with us, not with the media.
But in the meantime, I want to say what I know. Kenny was a young man who loved his momma. He loved his aunts and uncles and cousins and friends. He loved his two babies, who lost their father on Wednesday.
We are grieving because my baby was taken from us, and we ask the media and community to respect that.
We are making funeral arrangements and will announce plans for a vigil in the community where Kenny was killed next week. Thank you.
