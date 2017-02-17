Durham Projects $4.7M Budget Shortfall, May Hike Property Taxes | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017

Durham / Durham County / economy / News Durham Projects $4.7M Budget Shortfall, May Hike Property Taxes

Posted by on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge money.jpg
The city of Durham is looking at a projected shortfall of $4.7 million as it gets ready to craft a budget for the next fiscal year.

The projection is based on expected costs, so depending on what projects are green-lighted before the city officially adopts a budget in June, that figure could change. At a preliminary budget meeting Friday, budget and management services director Bertha Johnson said it would take a property tax increase of 2.47 cents per $100 of property value to fully close that gap, provided no other sources of additional revenue are found.

The city's current property tax rate, which residents pay in addition to county property tax, is 56.07 cents per $100 of property (about $1,120 a year for a property valued at $200,000). The increase would bring the rate up to 58.54 cents (about $1,170 a year for that same property, or a $50 annual increase). That's still below the 2015–16 rate of 59.12 cents but higher than what residents paid from 2008–14.

Johnson told a room of city staff and officials that the "biggest contributor" to the deficit is personnel costs, including pay and benefits. Expenses in that column are expected to grow as the city implements a newly approved pay plan for police officers and firefighters and hires thirty firefighters to staff a new fire station. Revenues, on the other hand, are not projected to see a major increase without a rate change.

Property taxes make up 48.84 percent of the city's revenue for fiscal year 2016–17. When the city needs to increase revenue, "that's the first place we look, because that's the only number that we really control," Johnson said.

"We cannot balance the [general fund] budget for FY17–18 (or future years) at current property tax rate," a budget outlook presentation reads.

Major expenses expected to be included in the budget include $4 million for street improvements and $1.63 million to purchase new police cars so that officers who live in the city can take their vehicles home. (The plan is intended to boost police visibility, encourage more officers to live in city limits, and keep police cars from being used twenty-four hours a day.)

Additionally, the anticipated budget includes $1.5 million in engineering services for broadband fiber Internet installation, but deputy city manager Bo Ferguson says that number represents a "worst-case scenario." According to Ferguson, the city contracts permitting and inspections of Google, AT&T, and Frontier fiber installations because of a recent change in state law prohibiting the city from passing on the cost of doing that in-house to utility companies. Now, the city needs to either find the money to keep contracting those services (the more expensive option) or resume handling permits and inspections itself (the slower option).

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

The choice is either to accomplish something or accomplish nothing. Evidently, the Indy chooses nothing, so it can hang on …

by chappa hillian on Cooper Offers HB 2 Compromise. It's a Bad Deal. (News)

I think my favorite part of this is the bit about Trumps executive orders amounting to you guys should fight …

by Jon Howell on Democracy in Crisis: Trump’s Tough-on-Crime Week (News)

Warm Greetings: actually, it is vital to honoring all people there, and the fusion movement itself, to say that the …

by Marie G on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

First Moral March was 4 years ago. This was the 11th year for the HKonJ.

by Bree Kalb on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

People going to DPAC events Monday-Friday who have been parking for free on streets to avoid the garages... beware.

by ct on No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

The choice is either to accomplish something or accomplish nothing. Evidently, the Indy chooses nothing, so it can hang on …

by chappa hillian on Cooper Offers HB 2 Compromise. It's a Bad Deal. (News)

I think my favorite part of this is the bit about Trumps executive orders amounting to you guys should fight …

by Jon Howell on Democracy in Crisis: Trump’s Tough-on-Crime Week (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. In an Open Letter, 2,943 Fellow Duke Alumni Ask Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller How He Became Such a Horrible Person (News)
  2. Durham Police Shooting Update: Cops Were After Kenneth Bailey Because He Missed Curfew; Stepmom Says “He Was Not a Fighter” (News)
  3. Durham Police Fatally Shoot Black Man in Durham Housing Authority Neighborhood near Club Boulevard (News)
  4. Democracy in Crisis: Trump’s Press Conference Shows Reality Is His Real Opponent (News)
  5. Durham Police Shooting Update: DPD IDs Victim, Officers Involved; Cousin, Neighbors Say He Was Shot From Behind (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation