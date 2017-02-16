Durham Police Shooting Update: DPD IDs Victim, Officers Involved; Cousin, Neighbors Say He Was Shot From Behind

click to enlarge
Durham County Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth “Simba” Bailey
The Durham Police Department has released the names of a man shot by police Wednesday in northeast Durham, as well as the three officers involved.
The DPD confirmed this morning that the man shot was twenty-four-year-old Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr
. Officer T.M. Greathouse, Officer A.G. D’Meza and Corporel J.E. Lloyd, all members of the department's Selective Enforcement Team, have been put on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
According to the department, Greathouse joined the DPD on September 8, 2003, D’Meza on August 21, 2006, and Lloyd on August 17, 2005.
The shooting occurred at about two thirty p.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive in the Durham Housing Authority's Club Boulevard neighborhood. According to residents with whom the INDY
spoke yesterday, Bailey was known around the neighborhood as Simba.
Police chief C.J. Davis said last night that officers were attempting to serve an arrest order on Bailey before the shooting occurred. Bailey had been awaiting trial for an August 2016 armed robbery and had violated his pretrial release terms, Davis alleged. He was also facing an indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Davis said Bailey ran from officers, who pursued him, and pointed a gun at them, prompting them to fire. A stolen gun was found near Bailey, Davis said.
Residents of the neighborhood gathered alongside police tape Wednesday afternoon. Two neighbors who did not see the shooting happen but said they saw Bailey's body afterward said he was lying face down on the ground and had been shot in the back of the head.
Rachel Storer, who lives in the neighborhood, arrived on Glenbrook Drive shortly after the shooting. She says she also saw Bailey lying face down.
According to Storer, several of Bailey’s relatives live in the community where the shooting occurred.
“He was there all the time he was basically like a neighbor,” she says. “It wasn’t like he was a random visitor. This is where his people are.”
Storer says she spoke to several people Wednesday who said Bailey did not have a weapon on him. After the shooting, she live-streamed an interview with a man she identifies as Bailey’s cousin. According to the man, who was off-camera in the video, Bailey was inside his house when officers knocked on the door. The cousin answered.
“They came in with their guns drawn,” says the cousin, who is not named (and who Storer would not identify). The man in the video says Bailey ran out of the home and was lying face down on the ground when he was shot.
“At the end of the day, just because someone ran, do they deserve to die?” Storer asks. "… If the police try to say he was not face down on the ground, they’re liars.”
She shot three videos from the scene Wednesday. The one below includes her interview with the man she identifies as Bailey’s cousin.
Storer says there was a school bus with children on it nearby when the shooting happened. Another neighbor gave a similar account on Wednesday of the bus being nearby, though there is no bus apparent on the video, nor was there a bus on the scene by five o’clock.
Storer says she witnessed Bailey’s mother try to view her son’s body and heard an officer threaten to shoot the mother if she came closer. (No other neighbors have corroborated this detail.)
“The bottom line is that police across the country and especially in this community need better training on how to deal with black and brown communities,” says Storer, a Black Lives Matter activist. “They need better training on community engagement. When kids are growing up and the only time they see cops is when they’re hurting people, killing people and arresting people, that creates a generation of fear.”
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
According to the city of Durham, the Selective Enforcement Team
is "a unit of highly trained and specially equipped officers who handle hostage and barricaded-subject situations, sniper, counter-sniper and terrorist activities. The team also participates in drug raids, high-risk arrest and search warrant service, dignitary protection details and support to other units in surveillance operations."