On this week’s episode, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with reporter Aura Bogado about a powerful profile she wrote in Teen Vogue about fourteen-year-old Jackie Rayos-Garcia , whose mother, Guadalupe García de Rayos, was detained while talking to immigration officials and deported—perhaps the first deportation under the Trump administration.In the second segment, they hear fromcreator David Simon, Marielena Hincapié from the National Immigration Law Center, historian Taylor Branch, activist DeRay Mckesson, Sonia Kumar of the ACLU, and musician Steve Earle, all of whom spoke at City of Immigrants , a fundraising event sponsored by Simon’s production company, which matched any donations made through its site.