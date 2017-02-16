Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

national / News / politics Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Posted by on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 12:01 PM


On this week’s episode, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with reporter Aura Bogado about a powerful profile she wrote in Teen Vogue about fourteen-year-old Jackie Rayos-Garcia, whose mother, Guadalupe García de Rayos, was detained while talking to immigration officials and deported—perhaps the first deportation under the Trump administration.

In the second segment, they hear from The Wire creator David Simon, Marielena Hincapié from the National Immigration Law Center, historian Taylor Branch, activist DeRay Mckesson, Sonia Kumar of the ACLU, and musician Steve Earle, all of whom spoke at City of Immigrants, a fundraising event sponsored by Simon’s production company, which matched any donations made through its site.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

The choice is either to accomplish something or accomplish nothing. Evidently, the Indy chooses nothing, so it can hang on …

by chappa hillian on Cooper Offers HB 2 Compromise. It's a Bad Deal. (News)

I think my favorite part of this is the bit about Trumps executive orders amounting to you guys should fight …

by Jon Howell on Democracy in Crisis: Trump’s Tough-on-Crime Week (News)

Warm Greetings: actually, it is vital to honoring all people there, and the fusion movement itself, to say that the …

by Marie G on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

First Moral March was 4 years ago. This was the 11th year for the HKonJ.

by Bree Kalb on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

People going to DPAC events Monday-Friday who have been parking for free on streets to avoid the garages... beware.

by ct on No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

The choice is either to accomplish something or accomplish nothing. Evidently, the Indy chooses nothing, so it can hang on …

by chappa hillian on Cooper Offers HB 2 Compromise. It's a Bad Deal. (News)

I think my favorite part of this is the bit about Trumps executive orders amounting to you guys should fight …

by Jon Howell on Democracy in Crisis: Trump’s Tough-on-Crime Week (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Durham Police Fatally Shoot Black Man in Durham Housing Authority Neighborhood near Club Boulevard (News)
  2. Go to Court, Stay Out of Jail (News)
  3. No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)
  4. Cooper Offers HB 2 Compromise. It's a Bad Deal. (News)
  5. NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation