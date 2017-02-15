Durham Police Fatally Shoot Black Man in Durham Housing Authority Neighborhood near Club Boulevard | News
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Durham / Durham County / News Durham Police Fatally Shoot Black Man in Durham Housing Authority Neighborhood near Club Boulevard

Posted by on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 7:54 PM

click to enlarge ALEX BOERNER
  • Alex Boerner
Durham police shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon on Glenbrook Drive.

Few details have been released about the shooting, which drew a crowd of neighbors and others who heard about the shooting on social media. The shooting occurred at about two thirty p.m. in the Durham Housing Authority's Club Boulevard neighborhood.

Although police have not yet released the name of the man killed, residents of the neighborhood identified him as Kenny "Simba" Bailey. One resident, who asked only to be identified as Linda, says she was watching television when her boyfriend came in the room and said "the police just shot someone." Outside, she saw Bailey on ground. Several residents told the INDY he had been shot in the back of the head while being chased; none said they witnessed the shooting, but two people said they saw the body immediately afterward. As another person posted on Facebook (the INDY is not linking to this post to protect the poster’s privacy, but we’ve reached out seeking comment and will update this post as new information becomes available):
3 Durham Police officer shot 4 bullets into the back of an unarmed 24 year black man a few doors down from me today. I know because I saw him laying face down in the grass. They told his mother they would shoot her too as she tried to approach his body. They wouldn't even let her say good bye. I'm so sick of this story replaying over and over. I'm triggered and so is my community.
"You mean to tell me our kids can't come out here without being harassed like that?" Linda said.
click to enlarge A car with "RIP Simba" on the windshield leaves Glenbrook Drive, where residents say Kenny "Simba" Bailey was fatally shot by Durham police Tuesday afternoon. - SARAH WILLETS
  • Sarah Willets
  • A car with "RIP Simba" on the windshield leaves Glenbrook Drive, where residents say Kenny "Simba" Bailey was fatally shot by Durham police Tuesday afternoon.

In a brief press conference this evening, police chief C.J. Davis said the deceased, whom she did not name, had pointed a gun at three Durham officers as they attempted to serve him with a warrant, so they opened fire. Davis took no questions during the press conference.

After the shooting, more than a dozen police cars converged on the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive, which police had taped off with a wide perimeter into Tuesday evening. Several people who were in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting shared Facebook Live videos, and news helicopters circled above.


The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, as is standard procedure—several SBI officers could be seen entering and exiting one house in the neighborhood—and the Durham Police Department says it will release a five-day report on the shooting, as is standard with these incidents.

Davis said a warrant had been issued for the deceased's arrest this morning because of a violation of his pretrial release terms. She said a gun found near the deceased's body had been reported stolen in December.

This is the third police-involved shooting in Durham since November. Officers Charles S. Barkley, M.D. Southerland and C.Q. Goss are still on administrative leave following the death of thirty-four-year-old Frank Clark shortly before November. And on Sunday, a Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a man near Duke Street in Durham.

Here is the DPD’s official statement on the matter.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-15_at_7.23.18_pm.png


