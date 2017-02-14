Cooper Offers HB 2 Compromise. It's a Bad Deal. | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

national / News / news / North Carolina / politics / Raleigh Cooper Offers HB 2 Compromise. It's a Bad Deal.

Posted by on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge Governor Roy Cooper
  • Governor Roy Cooper
We supported Roy Cooper during his gubernatorial run. Sure, the INDY endorsing Pat McCrory was never a viable option, but we believed as much in the man running against him as we did in the notion that even one more day of McCrory in the Executive Mansion would spell more disaster for our state.

With that said, the governor made a misstep when he released his "compromise" on HB 2—a three-step plan that would, hooray, bring basketball games back to North Carolina (as if that's really the point)—this morning. The truth is, nothing short of a clean repeal makes sense. Equality NC executive director Chris Sgro told the INDY as much this morning.

"We don't need to be having additional conversations about potential compromises because the compromise already happened ... in December," he says, referring to Charlotte officials' repeal of the anti-discrimination ordinance that triggered HB 2 in the first place. "Anything else right now is a distraction."

But it's not just that there is an "anything else." This "anything else," in our view, sends a pretty bad message.
Maybe he didn't mean to (and we would take him at face value if he says he didn't), but in his attempt to reason with the state GOP, by proposing stronger penalties for crimes that occur in bathrooms, Cooper creates a link between members of the transgender community and predatory behavior.

Sgro wouldn't go as far as saying so, but did note that "we all know that trans people are not a public safety risk. It is the trans community that is at risk."

But wait. There's more. Cooper wants the "public and the legislature" to have input on future anti-discrimination policy, so his compromise would also require local governments to give a thirty-day notice before it votes on anti-discrimination ordinances—you know, to make sure the ordinances are "carefully considered."
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-14_at_11.43.17_am.png
Sounds an awful lot like the "cooling off period" suggested during the pointless special legislative session held in December that drew the ire of Democrats who believed, before they were faced with reality, that GOP leaders would make good on their promise of a clean repeal should Charlotte back down.

Cooper seems to think this deal is the answer.
screen_shot_2017-02-14_at_12.00.23_pm.png
Sorry, governor. Some things are more important than basketball. Sadly, conservatives are using the proposed compromise to again seize an opportunity to trash on transgender men and women.

From the always classy N.C. Values Coalition:
click to enlarge img_5023.jpg
And, of course, Lieutenant Governor Dan "Run Forest Run" Forest couldn't resist:
click to enlarge img_5025.jpg

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

I think my favorite part of this is the bit about Trumps executive orders amounting to you guys should fight …

by Jon Howell on Democracy in Crisis: Trump’s Tough-on-Crime Week (News)

Warm Greetings: actually, it is vital to honoring all people there, and the fusion movement itself, to say that the …

by Marie G on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

First Moral March was 4 years ago. This was the 11th year for the HKonJ.

by Bree Kalb on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

People going to DPAC events Monday-Friday who have been parking for free on streets to avoid the garages... beware.

by ct on No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)

The President's name is Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy. Not Natasha.

by Nicole Freespirited Bowman on Despite Protests, Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane Says the City Never Planned to Put a Police Station on the Shaw University Campus (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

I think my favorite part of this is the bit about Trumps executive orders amounting to you guys should fight …

by Jon Howell on Democracy in Crisis: Trump’s Tough-on-Crime Week (News)

Warm Greetings: actually, it is vital to honoring all people there, and the fusion movement itself, to say that the …

by Marie G on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Democracy in Crisis: Trump’s Tough-on-Crime Week (News)
  2. NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)
  3. Duke Joins Sixteen Universities in Opposing Trump’s Travel Ban (News)
  4. Durham City Council Moves Forward With Mixed-Income Project Near Durham Station, But Questions Remain (News)
  5. Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions Takes Aim at Transgender Rights (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation