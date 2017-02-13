Duke Joins Sixteen Universities in Opposing Trump’s Travel Ban | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017

Duke Joins Sixteen Universities in Opposing Trump’s Travel Ban

Posted by on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 5:20 PM

On Monday, Duke University filed a legal brief in opposition to President Trump's contested refugee ban and travel restrictions.

The school joined sixteen other universities in filing the amicus brief, which allows non-litigants to state their views on an appellate court case. A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel last week denied a request from the Justice Department to reinstate the order.

The executive order, signed January 27, prohibits people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, suspends refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely bars Syrian refugees. The Court of Appeals' action upheld a federal judge's earlier ruling blocking parts of the order.

In the brief, the universities write that their mission, to "educate future leaders from nearly every continent" and "attract the world's best scholars," relies on being able to host international students and faculty.

Each university has "a global mission, and each derives immeasurable benefit from the contributions of diverse students, faculty, and scholars from around the world ... The Executive Order at issue in this case threatens that ability, and creates significant hardship for ... valued international students, faculty, and scholars," the brief says.

The universities write that the order has left "students, faculty, and scholars stranded abroad, while others were unable to leave the United States to travel to their home countries or elsewhere for field research, academic meetings, and family and personal obligations."

Forty-one Duke students or faculty members are from the seven countries outlined in the order, including two who were abroad when it was signed, the brief says. Ten percent of Duke undergrads and 47 percent of graduate students are international students. Eight percent of faculty are international.

In addition to Duke, the participating universities are Brown, Carnegie Mellon, University of Chicago, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Emory, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Stanford, Vanderbilt, and Yale.

Ironically, perhaps, the force behind Trump’s executive order was reportedly his senior policy adviser, thirty-one-year-old Stephen Miller, who just so happens to have studied politics (and written a lot of wince-worthy columns) at Duke University.

Duke's announcement comes after students and faculty held a rally to protest Trump's executive order and his plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Students at that event said they want the university to help pay the legal fees of students facing immigration issues.










Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Warm Greetings: actually, it is vital to honoring all people there, and the fusion movement itself, to say that the …

by Marie G on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

First Moral March was 4 years ago. This was the 11th year for the HKonJ.

by Bree Kalb on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

People going to DPAC events Monday-Friday who have been parking for free on streets to avoid the garages... beware.

by ct on No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)

The President's name is Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy. Not Natasha.

by Nicole Freespirited Bowman on Despite Protests, Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane Says the City Never Planned to Put a Police Station on the Shaw University Campus (News)

Hooray for a bold and righteous Durham! Fairness and humanity trump the flow of economic benefits, in my book, and …

by lanyashapiro on Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Warm Greetings: actually, it is vital to honoring all people there, and the fusion movement itself, to say that the …

by Marie G on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

First Moral March was 4 years ago. This was the 11th year for the HKonJ.

by Bree Kalb on NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)
  2. Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions Takes Aim at Transgender Rights (News)
  3. No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)
  4. Human Error Caused OWASA Fluoride Overdose, OWASA Very Sorry About That (News)
  5. Durham City Council Moves Forward With Mixed-Income Project Near Durham Station, But Questions Remain (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation