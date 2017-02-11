In a legal brief filed on Friday, the Justice Department rolled back an Obama administration move to allow transgender students to use public bathrooms that match their gender identity.It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Trump administration isn't a friend to the LGBTQ community. As an example, Time magazine put together an overview of Vice President Mike Pence's record on LGBTQ issues. Here are a few highlights:
A back-and-forth started in August with a Texas court order that barred the Obama administration from instructing states on how to accommodate transgender students, in response to a lawsuit filed by a dozen states that opposed the guidance. The Obama administration objected to that injunction, saying that it flew in the face of rights given by Title IX. On Friday, the Justice Department withdrew the government’s objection on behalf of the Trump administration.
Though the withdrawal doesn’t immediately affect students in a tangible way due to the ongoing Texas court order, it signals the unlikelihood of Trump’s Justice Department moving forward on transgender rights.
The state risks losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding if Gov. Pat McCrory (R) defies the warning and maintains his support for the measure.In short, the Justice Department said it considered HB 2 a violation of the 1964 federal Civil Rights Act. The Republican-controlled state balked at the feds, and HB 2 has since remained on the books, costing the North Carolina economy hundreds of millions of dollars and its cities the right to host everything from Bruce Springsteen gigs and the NBA All-Star Game to NCAA tournament action.
