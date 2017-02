In a legal brief filed on Friday, the Justice Department rolled back an Obama administration move to allow transgender students to use public bathrooms that match their gender identity.



A back-and-forth started in August with a Texas court order that barred the Obama administration from instructing states on how to accommodate transgender students, in response to a lawsuit filed by a dozen states that opposed the guidance. The Obama administration objected to that injunction, saying that it flew in the face of rights given by Title IX. On Friday, the Justice Department withdrew the government’s objection on behalf of the Trump administration.



Though the withdrawal doesn’t immediately affect students in a tangible way due to the ongoing Texas court order, it signals the unlikelihood of Trump’s Justice Department moving forward on transgender rights.

The state risks losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding if Gov. Pat McCrory (R) defies the warning and maintains his support for the measure.



On the second day of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s tenure, the Justice Department filed a legal brief Friday that represents a beginning to the rollback of protections granted by the Obama administration to the transgender community. published the brief , which seeks to strip people of the right to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. The Obama administration had argued that right was covered by Title IX. The Trump administration is now arguing that it doesn’t.It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Trump administration isn't a friend to the LGBTQ community. As an example, Time magazine put together an overview of Vice President Mike Pence's record on LGBTQ issues . Here are a few highlights:Just what this means for the future of LGBTQ North Carolinians remains unclear, but it can't be taken as a good sign. Just last year, the Obama Justice Department told then-governor Pat McCrory that HB 2 was a violation of federal law. This meant, asreported:In short, the Justice Department said it considered HB 2 a violation of the 1964 federal Civil Rights Act. The Republican-controlled state balked at the feds, and HB 2 has since remained on the books, costing the North Carolina economy hundreds of millions of dollars and its cities the right to host everything from Bruce Springsteen gigs and the NBA All-Star Game to NCAA tournament action.State Democrats have, since the legislative session began a few weeks ago, put forth bills to fully repeal HB 2, but GOP leaders have said a deal is unlikely And now they have the support of the White House.Related: Here is the absolute worst hot take on the subject, from the conservative blog RedState.No links for that hot garbage, but rest assured our friends at Civitas blasted that headline on their Facebook page. Keep it classy, fellas.