Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions Takes Aim at Transgender Rights | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017

economy / national / News / news / North Carolina / politics / Raleigh Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions Takes Aim at Transgender Rights

Posted by on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 7:14 PM

On the second day of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s tenure, the Justice Department filed a legal brief Friday that represents a beginning to the rollback of protections granted by the Obama administration to the transgender community. The Washington Post published the brief, which seeks to strip people of the right to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. The Obama administration had argued that right was covered by Title IX. The Trump administration is now arguing that it doesn’t.

From The Huffington Post:
In a legal brief filed on Friday, the Justice Department rolled back an Obama administration move to allow transgender students to use public bathrooms that match their gender identity.

A back-and-forth started in August with a Texas court order that barred the Obama administration from instructing states on how to accommodate transgender students, in response to a lawsuit filed by a dozen states that opposed the guidance. The Obama administration objected to that injunction, saying that it flew in the face of rights given by Title IX. On Friday, the Justice Department withdrew the government’s objection on behalf of the Trump administration.

Though the withdrawal doesn’t immediately affect students in a tangible way due to the ongoing Texas court order, it signals the unlikelihood of Trump’s Justice Department moving forward on transgender rights.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Trump administration isn't a friend to the LGBTQ community. As an example, Time magazine put together an overview of Vice President Mike Pence's record on LGBTQ issues. Here are a few highlights:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-11_at_6.44.34_pm.png
 Just what this means for the future of LGBTQ North Carolinians remains unclear, but it can't be taken as a good sign. Just last year, the Obama Justice Department told then-governor Pat McCrory that HB 2 was a violation of federal law. This meant, as The Washington Post reported:
The state risks losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding if Gov. Pat McCrory (R) defies the warning and maintains his support for the measure.
In short, the Justice Department said it considered HB 2 a violation of the 1964 federal Civil Rights Act. The Republican-controlled state balked at the feds, and HB 2 has since remained on the books, costing the North Carolina economy hundreds of millions of dollars and its cities the right to host everything from Bruce Springsteen gigs and the NBA All-Star Game to NCAA tournament action.

State Democrats have, since the legislative session began a few weeks ago, put forth bills to fully repeal HB 2, but GOP leaders have said a deal is unlikely.

And now they have the support of the White House.

Related: Here is the absolute worst hot take on the subject, from the conservative blog RedState.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-11_at_7.00.05_pm.png
No links for that hot garbage, but rest assured our friends at Civitas blasted that headline on their Facebook page. Keep it classy, fellas.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

People going to DPAC events Monday-Friday who have been parking for free on streets to avoid the garages... beware.

by ct on No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)

The President's name is Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy. Not Natasha.

by Nicole Freespirited Bowman on Despite Protests, Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane Says the City Never Planned to Put a Police Station on the Shaw University Campus (News)

Hooray for a bold and righteous Durham! Fairness and humanity trump the flow of economic benefits, in my book, and …

by lanyashapiro on Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)

Indy staff: I think you left out an important word in the paragraph on the bill just introduced at the …

by lanyashapiro on Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)

"Woodard, along with two other senators, filed a bill today that would fully repeal HB 2 as well as a …

by barry on Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

People going to DPAC events Monday-Friday who have been parking for free on streets to avoid the garages... beware.

by ct on No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)

The President's name is Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy. Not Natasha.

by Nicole Freespirited Bowman on Despite Protests, Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane Says the City Never Planned to Put a Police Station on the Shaw University Campus (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. NAACP Estimates More Than 80K Turned Out to Protest Trump at the Moral March on Raleigh (News)
  2. No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)
  3. Human Error Caused OWASA Fluoride Overdose, OWASA Very Sorry About That (News)
  4. Durham Council Considers Ending Primaries, Citywide Elections for Ward Representatives (News)
  5. Durham City Council Moves Forward With Mixed-Income Project Near Durham Station, But Questions Remain (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation