Becky Goldman was born to march. “My parents are animal rights activists and they had a protest sign in my hand since I was in a stroller,” she said.



On Saturday, the sign in Goldman’s hand displayed a brief message: “OMG GOP WTF.” It was adorned with the kind of plastic gemstones one buys to glue on a homemade princess wand. Waiting with her friends for Moral March on Raleigh to begin, she was stopped often and asked to pose for a picture.

click to enlarge Sarah Willets

David Weber, Becky Goldman, and Rachel Weber at Saturday's Moral March on Raleigh.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge Sarah Willets

Emily Wolf, Melissa Cole, Shaneisa Davis, and Pari Sethuraman at Saturday's Moral March on Raleigh.

click to enlarge Sarah Willlets