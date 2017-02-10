click to enlarge Photo Illustration by Maxine Mills and Skillet Gilmore

A mixed-use, mixed-income housing project next to the Durham Station Transportation Center is moving forward—though it’s unclear how exactly the developers will be able to meet all of the city’s goals and still make the development viable. On Thursday, the Durham City Council voted to move ahead with DHIC Inc. and Self-Help Ventures’ proposal, the only one the city received for the project.



In September 2015 the city decided the site should be used for a mix of commercial and housing units, with 80 percent of the apartments set aside for tenants earning less than 60 percent of Durham’s median income, $52,106. It then sought proposals from qualified developers to make that happen.



The next step will be for Self-Help, DHIC, and architect Klein Design Associates to develop some options for how the property will look, from the number of apartments to where parking will be located. There is no concrete timetable at this point, says deputy city manager Keith Chadwell, although the city is aiming to have a design completed in time to apply for low-income housing tax credits, applications for which are due in January 2018. How the project will be financed also depends on the final design, Chadwell says.



“I, for one, think the two things the city can bring to the issue of needing to provide affordable housing are funding and land,” council member Don Moffitt said during Thursday’s meeting. “This is a very valuable piece of land, and I think it should be used to further those goals.”