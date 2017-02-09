The Democracy in Crisis Podcast: How Should the Media Handle Trump | News
Thursday, February 9, 2017

national / News / politics The Democracy in Crisis Podcast: How Should the Media Handle Trump

Posted by on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 10:56 AM

On this week’s edition of the podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner speak with Ron Rosenbaum, author of Explaining Hitler: The Search for the Origins of His Evil, which includes a chapter on the Munich Post, a German newspaper that criticized Adolf Hitler during his rise to power, until it was shut down by the Nazis in 1933 and its journalists thrown in concentration camps. (In this week’s Democracy in Crisis column, Baynard tackles the relationship between the adulterous, thrice-married President Trump and the religious right, which was once very concerned about public officials’ morality.)



Tags: , , , , , , ,

