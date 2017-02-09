An attempt by Durham Mayor William Bell to compromise with legislators in an effort to get HB 2 repealed died during a city council work session today.
The suggestion came after the council heard comments from members of the advocacy group Open for All NC calling on the city to take action. Bell suggested that Durham partner with other cities to again urge legislators to repeal HB 2 but also promise not to pass its own antidiscrimination ordinance—that cities other than Charlotte could still pass their own antidiscrimination ordinances was a cited by lawmakers as a reason for not repealing HB 2 last year
—until the Supreme Court settles a Virginia case with implications for the North Carolina law
.
City attorney Patrick Baker said he expects that case will be heard in March.
"What I'm trying to do now is relieve some pressure by getting [HB 2] off the books," Bell said. But a motion to suspend the council's rules, the first step needed to vote on the measure since it was not on the agenda, failed. The vote was 3–3—with Jillian Johnson, Charlie Reece, and Don Moffitt voting against; Bell, Eddie Davis, and Cora Cole-McFadden voting for; and Steve Schewel absent—and motions to suspend the rules require five votes to pass.
Council member Charlie Reece said Bell's plan represents "a much worse deal" than one rejected by Democratic legislators in late December: a repeal bill that included a six-month moratorium on municipalities passing their own antidiscrimination ordinances, which HB 2 forbids them from doing.
Reece said he felt Bell's proposal was "well-intentioned" but "does nothing to protect the people of this city."
Bell said his proposal did not need to be the city's only course of action; if legislators still had not repealed HB 2 in several months, the city could look at joining other cities in suing the state for the right to pass their own antidiscrimination ordinances, as council member Jillian Johnson suggested.
Promising to hold off on antidiscrimination rules, Johnson said, "feels to me like we are failing to protect our residents to get an economic advantage”—referring to the benefits the state and the region would incur from HB 2’s repeal
.
Senator Mike Woodard, D-Durham, was called to the podium to give a legislator's perspective on the debate. Woodward, along with two other senators, filed a bill that would fully repeal of HB 2 today as well as a statewide nondiscrimination ordinance. A companion bill was also filed in the House.
Woodward said General Assembly leaders "are scared" of what cities might do if HB 2 is repealed and told council members to "proceed cautiously."
Council members also discussed expanding the Durham Human Relations Commission's powers so that it can investigate discrimination claims related to sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. Baker said he would research the legality of that proposal.