Despite Protests, Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane Says the City Never Planned to Put a Police Station on the Shaw University Campus | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 9, 2017

news / Raleigh / Wake County Despite Protests, Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane Says the City Never Planned to Put a Police Station on the Shaw University Campus

Posted by on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge Nancy McFarlane on Indy cover
  • Nancy McFarlane on Indy cover
Mayor Nancy McFarlane told a “boisterous” crowd at Tuesday's city council meeting that Raleigh doesn't plan to set up a police substation on the Shaw University campus, and their protests resulted from a misunderstanding between the university and the city.

The announcement that the move would not take place came after a group of Shaw students opposed it during Tuesday's hearing, which at times more closely resembled performance art than typical community response.

"For us, more police does not equal more safety," Shaw student Essence Shelton told council members.

Shelton's remarks came after a lengthy hearing during which speakers rapped, recited poetry, sang, and spoke vehemently, sometimes from the audience. Percussion from what sounded like a djembe accompanied the speakers and comments about bad relationships between police and citizens in downtown and southeast Raleigh.

McFarlane said Raleigh is prepared to work toward Shaw president Natasha Dubroy's ultimate goal—better communication between the city and the historically black campus in downtown. "We don't put substations on a campus," McFarlane said today. "I don't think that was her real goal."

The public hearing's aftershocks continued during the council's three-day retreat at the N.C. Museum of Art, which is taking place Wednesday through Friday.

"I couldn't even look at them because it was so frustrating to me," council member Bonner Gaylord said today.

During Tuesday's hearing, neither council members nor McFarlane interrupted the speakers, whom members termed "boisterous." Several speakers came from the Raleigh Police Accountability Community Taskforce, which works to "end racial profiling, selective enforcement, excessive force and harassment by police," according to its website.

At the retreat, council members discussed vetting speakers' presentation before the meeting and disallowing those who planned to sing or use noisemakers.

"They're going to get as much respect as they give us," McFarlane said.

But no one advocated interrupting the three-minute space allotted to each speaker. To do so Tuesday would have increased the effectiveness of the demonstrators by giving them greater visibility, Gaylord said.

"Under the circumstances,” said council member Corey Branch, “the way it was handled was the best way for it to happen."

‘Could We At Least Try?’

In other action Tuesday, council members heard that there’s no way to save any of the houses on the short Raleigh street Maiden Lane, long a party destination for fraternity members and other tenants. Power lines, stop signs, and narrow streets make it impossible to move the houses, some dating to the nineteenth century, from their sites across from the N.C. State campus, city neighborhood officials said.

“Could we at least try to salvage at least one of the houses on Maiden Lane?” council member Kay Crowder asked. “One of them is from 1826. I think it’s unfortunate for a city of our size that we can’t find a way to save a house from the eighteen hundreds.”

Representatives of developers the Leon Capital Group, which will replace the houses with a multimillion development, said the company has agreed to donate $25,000 to the rehabilitation of the N.C. State Bell Tower and $17,500 to the cause of historic preservation in Raleigh.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Hooray for a bold and righteous Durham! Fairness and humanity trump the flow of economic benefits, in my book, and …

by lanyashapiro on Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)

Indy staff: I think you left out an important word in the paragraph on the bill just introduced at the …

by lanyashapiro on Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)

"Woodard, along with two other senators, filed a bill today that would fully repeal HB 2 as well as a …

by barry on Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)

Well arent we using alternative facts? Just wow!! I was born and raised on the westend which is the neighboorhood …

by hottlyricsent on After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors Pressure the Durham City Council to Help Close the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge (News)

When are you going to apologize and when are you going to tell us what steps going forward you will …

by Shannon Pace on OWASA: Water Is Safe Again (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Hooray for a bold and righteous Durham! Fairness and humanity trump the flow of economic benefits, in my book, and …

by lanyashapiro on Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)

Indy staff: I think you left out an important word in the paragraph on the bill just introduced at the …

by lanyashapiro on Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. No More Free Rides, Kids: Parking Meters Coming to Downtown Durham (News)
  2. Durham City Council Rejects Mayor Bell’s HB 2 Compromise (News)
  3. Durham City Council Moves Forward With Mixed-Income Project Near Durham Station, But Questions Remain (News)
  4. Human Error Caused OWASA Fluoride Overdose, OWASA Very Sorry About That (News)
  5. Durham Council Considers Ending Primaries, Citywide Elections for Ward Representatives (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation