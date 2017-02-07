Raleigh City Council Increases Pay for Cops, Firefighters, and Other Underpaid Employees | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Raleigh City Council Increases Pay for Cops, Firefighters, and Other Underpaid Employees

Posted by on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 8:57 PM

click to enlarge Firefighters protest outside a Raleigh city council meeting last fall. - PHOTO BY KEN FINE
  • Photo by Ken Fine
  • Firefighters protest outside a Raleigh city council meeting last fall.

Faced with police departures and the threat of more, Raleigh city council members agreed Tuesday to raise salaries for sworn officers, uniformed firefighters and other underpaid city employees, to the tune of $8.5 million in pay increases (some as much as 13.25 percent) through July 2018.

The vote came after the presentation of a study of eighty-four cities’ employee pay levels, with Raleigh coming in only a touch on the low side, by 1.6 percent. But persistent responses from law enforcement and fire workers that an average salary wasn’t good enough appeared to speak loudly to the board. Both starting police and firefighters will receive raises that will result in, among other things, a starting level of $40,000 annually for police.

Human resources manager Steve Jones notes that it was unusual to hike salaries with work far from complete on the next budget year, which starts in July, but says it is time for Raleigh to walk in step with other large markets.

“Our last true market analysis more than thirteen years ago,” Jones said. “We realize we will not be able to fix all our issues at one time. We need to make pay adjustments within our existing structure.”

Late last year, Wake County commissioners passed a living wage for county workers and Raleigh city council members followed suit last month. The raises for public safety and other employees put city and county in line with a national trend toward adequate compensation—paying public workers enough money to meet basic needs in the cities where their jobs are located.

“Establishing a living wage gives us the ability to attract and retain employees who are committed to public service, who will help us achieve our goals, and make Raleigh such a wonderful place to live, work, and play,” Jones said in a statement obtained by the INDY.

Shoring up pay

Human resources and financial staff listed the following priorities for raises to take effect in April:

• Employees shown to be 15 percent below market levels, who will get a 2 percent raise and those 20 percent below, who will get 4 percent raises.

• Employees in high turnover positions, who will get a 3 percent hike.

• Those out of alignment with Raleigh’s living wage standard, which will be set at $28,621 annually.

• The 1,182 police and fire officers found to be “misaligned or significantly misaligned” with market rates, who will get raises of as much as 13.25 percent. Starting pay for these positions will be raised to $40,000 annually.

Efforts to reach leaders of unions representing public safety workers were unsuccessful Tuesday night, but Raleigh Police Protective Association president Matt Cooper said last month that eighty-six people had left the Raleigh Police Department, sixty-three of them sworn officers.

“Our ability to respond to civil disturbances, protests, and mass casualty incidents have been compromised,” Cooper told the INDY then. “Lack of pay along with the belief that the city will not cross over to compensate us in the future is a main factor in why officers are deciding to leave the Raleigh Police Department.”

The $40,000 figure for starting pay will represent a significant increase. Current starting pay for a Raleigh police officer is $34,281.59; for firefighters, it's $32,673.73.

Interim budget director Ben Canada said financial planners are reserving money for employee merit increases next fiscal year in addition to the hikes announced this evening.




Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Well arent we using alternative facts? Just wow!! I was born and raised on the westend which is the neighboorhood …

by hottlyricsent on After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors Pressure the Durham City Council to Help Close the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge (News)

When are you going to apologize and when are you going to tell us what steps going forward you will …

by Shannon Pace on OWASA: Water Is Safe Again (News)

WHY ARE THERE NO UPDATES ON THIS. IT IS COMMON KNOWLEDGE THAT THE POLICE PERFORMED IN AN INAPPROPRIATE MANNER AND …

by Maria Antoinette on Activists Demand Removal of Police Officers from Wake County Schools (News)

Are the police gone yet? I want to hear what happened to the police that body slammed Jasmin Darwin. HE …

by Maria Antoinette on Activists Demand Removal of Police Officers from Wake County Schools (News)

Residents of the Tuscaloosa-Lakewood Neighborhood are objecting to the presence of murder, gunshots in the middle of the night, and …

by Trudy on After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors Pressure the Durham City Council to Help Close the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Well arent we using alternative facts? Just wow!! I was born and raised on the westend which is the neighboorhood …

by hottlyricsent on After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors Pressure the Durham City Council to Help Close the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge (News)

When are you going to apologize and when are you going to tell us what steps going forward you will …

by Shannon Pace on OWASA: Water Is Safe Again (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Durham Council Considers Ending Primaries, Citywide Elections for Ward Representatives (News)
  2. After Eight Years, Durham Cops and Firefighters Finally Get a Raise (News)
  3. After a Weekend Shooting, Neighbors Pressure the Durham City Council to Help Close the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge (News)
  4. OWASA: Water Is Safe Again (News)
  5. Developing Story: Businesses Closed, Water Not Safe (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation