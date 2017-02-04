Safe Water Being Distributed Today at Sites in Chapel Hill, Carrboro | News
News
Saturday, February 4, 2017

Carrboro / Chapel Hill / News / North Carolina / Orange County

Posted by on Sat, Feb 4, 2017 at 10:04 AM

OWASA customers who have been unable to use their water since a line breakage forced officials to shut down a Chapel Hill water treatment plant Friday are being urged to visit one of the many public water distribution sites that opened this morning at 10 a.m.

The sites are:

CHAPEL HILL:

Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson Street

Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumack Road

CARRBORO:

McDougal Elementary School, 890 Old Fayetteville Road

Carrboro High School, 201 Rock Haven Road

In addition to the declaration of the water being unsafe for use, customers have been asked to use bottled water to flush their toilets to allow OWASA to replenish its water supply. For updates, customers can text OwasaWater to 888777 or call the hotline at 919-245-6111.
Indy Week


