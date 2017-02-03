OWASA Tells Customers Not to Use Water | News
Friday, February 3, 2017

News / Orange County OWASA Tells Customers Not to Use Water

Posted by on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 12:24 PM

OWASA is urging its customers not to use its water following a water main break and the shutdown of a Chapel Hill water treatment plant.

Customers are being asked to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, and even flushing toilets. So, stock up.

The strain on the water supply prompted Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to dismiss students early today. Elementary students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., middle school students at 2:10 p.m., and high school students at 2:55 p.m. The school system says parents can pick up students earlier and high school students who walk or drive can also head out early.

click to enlarge owasa.jpg

In addition, UNC has announced that it, too, is canceling afternoon classes and closing offices beginning at one p.m.


Customers have been asked to conserve water since yesterday, when OWASA began receiving drinking water from the city of Durham because too much fluoride had been pumped into the water- treatment system, forcing OWASA to shut down the Jones Ferry Road plant, where the fluoride-heavy supply was contained.

OWASA says the water pipe system was not contaminated.

