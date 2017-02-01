The Morning Roundup: Trump, Protest ... Repeat | News
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The Morning Roundup: Trump, Protest ... Repeat

Posted by on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Well, it's Wednesday. So there's that. Otherwise, things are looking, well, you know, horrifying.

1) President Trump nominates a conservative judge to fill that vacant Supreme Court seat the GOP stole from Barack Obama.

Great news? You tell us. Here's a solid piece on Neil Gorsuch written by the New York Times (but, you know, according to the president, its a failing paper and the story is probably fake).

Trump, meanwhile, was busy patting himself on the back and venting about Democrats doing, you know, what the GOP did to the guy who SHOULD have gotten that SCOTUS seat.
2) Republicans across the nation want protesters to go to jail.

Groovy. But we must say, North Carolina let us down here. Everybody knows, from HB 2 to a recent call by State Senator Dan Bishop to jail people who shame, among others, former Governor Pat McCrory, that our legislature should have been the first to suggest this. There goes your trophy. Anyway, this should frighten all of us. From NPR:
A bill in Iowa was inspired by a protest against Donald Trump shortly after the November election. More than 100 demonstrators blocked traffic on Interstate 80, just outside Iowa City, Iowa, stopping traffic on the busy trucking route for almost a half-hour.

"You're not just stopping traffic," said Republican state Sen. Jake Chapman about his bill, which would apply to people blocking highways with speeds posted above 55 mph. Violators could get a felony and spend five years in prison, plus a fine of up to $7,500.

"You're impeding law enforcement ability to get to call where there could be serious life-threatening situations," said Chapman, who also works for an ambulance service.
Do you smell that? That's the smell of the Constitution burning.

3) State Department employees not happy with ban.

Hopefully, their dissension won't get them fired like the acting Attorney General who Trump canned a few days ago, but more than 1,000 federal employees have signed a dissent cable that condemns the president's polarizing executive order.

From the NYT:
Within hours, a State Department dissent cable, asserting that President Trump’s executive order to temporarily bar citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries would not make the nation safer, traveled like a chain letter — or a viral video.

The cable wended its way through dozens of American embassies around the world, quickly emerging as one of the broadest protests by American officials against their president’s policies. And it is not over yet.

By 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the letter had attracted around 1,000 signatures, State Department officials said, far more than any dissent cable in recent years. It was being delivered to management, and department officials said more diplomats wanted to add their names to it.
4) Hundreds converge on Duke Chapel to protest Trump.

We were there and shared some video on Facebook. The story should be on indyweek.com this afternoon.

That's all for now. Have a day.

