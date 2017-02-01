"Taking Alt Back From the Nazis" | News
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

"Taking Alt Back From the Nazis"

Posted by on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 1:15 PM

The INDY, along with several other alternative publications nationwide, have partnered with journalist and Baltimore City Paper editor at large Baynard Woods to bring our readers his weekly "Democracy in Crisis" column—a weekly column on the Trump administration.

Woods' column appears in this week's INDY . Every Wednesday, we will also release a podcast, the companion piece to the print product, that, this week, focuses on the executive order signed Friday that bans more than 130 million people from entering the United States.

Give it a listen:



Comments

